Big 33 Football Classic’s Super Bowl streak extended for another year

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 6:46 PM

Tribune-Review Pennsylvania and Maryland watch the coin toss during the Big 33 Football Classic between Pennsylvania and Maryland on Saturday, June 18, 2016 at Hersheypark Stadium. Pennsylvania won 26-14.

The Big 33 Football Classic was canceled last summer, but the game’s Super Bowl streak continues for another year.

All 55 Super Bowls have included at least one alumni from the high school football all-star game, a streak that’s guaranteed to continue again this winter. That’s because both teams in the AFC Championship, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, had a former Big 33 player on their rosters.

Bills defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson represented Woodland Hills in the Big 33 in 2011. This was Jefferson’s first season in Buffalo after playing the first four years of his NFL career in Seattle.

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne, a Wilson West Lawn graduate, took part in the Big 33 in 2004.

According to Big 33 records, the streak started with Philadelphia native Herb Adderley, a member of the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and II. Adderley played in the inaugural Big 33 in 1957.

The all-star game’s alumni list is star-studded with Joe Namath, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana, Ben Roethlisberger and Darrelle Revis among its former players.

Last year’s Big 33 was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

