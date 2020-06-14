Big 33 plans ‘watch party’ to celebrate players chosen for canceled all-star game

By:

Sunday, June 14, 2020 | 11:38 AM

Tribune-Review Pennsylvania and Maryland watch the coin toss during the Big 33 Football Classic between Pennsylvania and Maryland on Saturday, June 18, 2016 at Hersheypark Stadium. Pennsylvania won 26-14.

The covid-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the Big 33 Football Classic, but this year’s players will be honored online.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association has planned a video “watch party” for 8 p.m. Thursday to celebrate this year’s players and highlight alumni from the all-star game that started in 1957.

The streaming video can be viewed through the game’s website: big33.org.

This was the 63rd year for the game.

“We value the amazing young men and women who were chosen as part of this year’s Big 33 football and cheer teams and want each of them to know how extremely proud we are that they are now part of our Big 33 family and its rich history,” Big 33 executive director Garry Cathell said in a statement. “We are all wishing our extraordinary student athletes the very best on the next chapter of their illustrious journeys.”

Among the alumni appearing on the video will be Coy Wire, a Cedar Cliff graduate, CNN anchor and former NFL player with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. Wire was to be the game’s honorary chairman this year.

Ten WPIAL players were picked for this year’s roster.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .