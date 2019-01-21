Big 33’s Super Bowl streak extends another year

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, January 20, 2019 | 11:21 PM

Tribune-Review, Pennsylvania and Maryland watch the coin toss during the Big 33 Football Classic between Pennsylvania and Maryland on Saturday, June 18, 2016 at Hersheypark Stadium. Pennsylvania won 26-14.

The Big 33 Football Classic’s Super Bowl streak lives.

All 53 Super Bowl matchups have included at least one former player from the high school football all-star game, a streak that Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will extend again this year.

The Cleveland native led Ohio to victory in 2004 over a Pennsylvania team that featured WPIAL stars Darrelle Revis of Aliquippa and Anthony Morelli of Penn Hills. Hoyer attended St. Ignatius High School.

According to Big 33 records, Philadelphia native Herb Adderley started the streak as a member of the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and II. Adderley played in the inaugural Big 33 in 1957.

The all-star game’s storied streak already was safe before the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne played for Pennsylvania in 2004 when Hoyer’s Ohio team won 34-30.

This year’s Big 33 game is May 27 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.

The streak continues!! Representing the Big 33 this year: Brian Hoyer, St Ignatius 2004 https://t.co/NWa92cmIJy pic.twitter.com/OKHQIa948q — PSFCA_BIG33Classic (@psfcabig33) January 21, 2019

