Big changes in HSSN power rankings as WPIAL teams continue to shrink

By:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 11:28 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser celebrates as time expires in the WPIAL Class A championship game against West Greene Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

As the Road to Hershey hits the midway point this weekend with the upcoming quarterfinals, two rounds have shifted the power in the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings.

With Mt. Lebanon in limbo, only eight WPIAL boys basketball teams remain alive through two rounds, with nobody left in both the Class 5A and Class 4A tournaments.

The girls have had a little more success, with all 10 ranked teams still alive for state gold.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records followed by where that team was ranked last week. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Butler Golden Tornado, 22-4, 1

2. North Catholic Trojans, 26-2, 2

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, 26-1, 5

4. Lincoln Park Leopards, 23-5, 7

5. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, 19-7, 8

6. Beaver Falls Tigers, 16-8, NR

7. Sto-Rox Vikings, 20-7, NR

8. Cornell Raiders, 20-7, NR

9. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, 20-6, NR

10. Highlands Golden Rams, 23-4, 3

Out: Vincentian Academy Royals, Laurel Highlands Mustangs, Mars Fightin’ Planets, Upper St. Clair Panthers

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, 27-0, 1

2. North Catholic Trojans, 26-1, 2

3. North Allegheny Tigers, 24-3, 3

4. Rochester Rams, 26-1, 4

5. Mohawk Warriors, 24-3, 6

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks, 23-3, 8

7. Beaver Bobcats, 23-4, 9

8. Trinity Hillers, 21-5, 10

9. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars, 20-7, NR

10. Ellis School Tigers, 20-7, NR

Out: Bishop Canevin Crusaders, Southmoreland Scotties

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

