Big-play defense leads Sto-Rox past Bishop Sycamore at Wolvarena

Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 1:58 AM

Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins rolls over Bishop Sycamore’s Charlie Polard for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins grabs a touchdown pass over Bishop Sycamore’s Richard Sweeny on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Sto-Rox’s Drevon Green-Miller pulls in a catch over Bishop Sycamore’s Myles Bryd on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Sto-Rox’s Jaymont Green-Miller splits Bishop Sycamore defenders Myles Byrd and Ma’Kai Williams on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Sto-Rox’s Drevon Green-Miller grabs a interception from Bishop Sycamore Armond Scott on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Bishop Sycamore’s Jeremy Naborne beats Sto-Rox’s Drevon Miller-Ross for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Tre’shaun Barron and Terry Both put a hit on Bishop Sycamore’s Kyle Miller on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena. Previous Next

Sto-Rox’s high-scoring offense will have big nights this season, there’s little doubt about that.

But this season-opening win belonged to the defense. Tre’shaun Barron returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown and the Vikings kept forcing turnovers in a 19-7 victory Friday night over Bishop Sycamore of Columbus, Ohio.

The 19 points would’ve been a season-low a year ago when Sto-Rox averaged 35 per game, but that was of little concern to coach LaRoi Johnson.

“This defense is amazing,” he said. “I told them I don’t care about numbers. I don’t care about stats. The only thing I care about is winning games. If that’s the defense winning games 21-0, that’s fine by me.”

The game was part of the Western Pa. vs. Everyone showcase at the Wolvarena. The two-day Week Zero event continues Saturday with three more games.

Sto-Rox junior Josh Jenkins, who alternates between quarterback and receiver, caught a pair of touchdowns from Austin Jones. The first, a 20-yarder in the second quarter, created a 7-7 tie. A 9-yarder in the third quarter put Sto-Rox ahead 13-7.

Jones finished 8 of 15 for 121 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“The play was to see everybody play,” Johnson said. “That’s why we moved some people around a little bit. We wanted to get as many people as possible playing.”

Tags: Sto-Rox