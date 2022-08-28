Big play helps propel Beth-Center past Riverview

Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 5:47 PM

After a first half filled with methodical rushing drives by Beth-Center and Riverview, a huge gainer turned out to be a huge play.

On the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Beth-Center quarterback Dominick Revi uncorked a 61-yard pass- and-run play to Tyler Berish, who finally was stopped at the Riverview 15.

The Bulldogs gained further yardage on the play when Riverview was called for roughing the passer. Beth-Center scored two plays later and was on its way to a 29-15, nonconference victory at Oakmont’s Riverside Park.

The Bulldogs scored on their following two drives to help secure the victory.

“I think that (play) had a lot to do with our win,” said Beth-Center coach Tony Ruscitto. “After only one scrimmage and two weeks in, you never know exactly what you have. But today these kids showed me what we have. We should be very competitive for the season.”

Junior Ethan Veresko ran for 95 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Jonah Sussan had 49 rushing yards and a score to lead the Bulldogs.

Junior Landon Johnson had 91 yards in 11 carries and a touchdown to lead the Raiders in what was only the second meeting between the two schools. Beth-Center beat the Raiders in an opening round Class A playoff game in 2005, 36-0.

Things started out well for Riverview. Raiders freshman Rio Stotts took the opening kickoff 28 yards and, with the aid of a Bulldogs penalty, drove 57 yards in six plays, culminating with Johnson’s 23-yard run.

“We started off fast,” Riverview coach Trevor George said. “A couple of our kids then limped off, and some of our freshman and sophomores had to play. We have to play four, full quarters. Truth is, the last two years we’re not used to playing four, full quarters.”

The Raiders continued their quick start by stopping Beth-Center on downs at the Riverview 28. But Riverview was called for two penalties, and an errant snap on a punt attempt resulted in a safety to give Riverview a 7-2 lead with 10 minutes, 56 second left in the half.

The Bulldogs took the free kick 60 yards in five plays to take the lead for good, 8-7. Varesko was loose and shifted left before being stopped and tallied on a 32-yard run.

The Raiders lost the ball on downs at midfield a trailed by one point at the half.

“Shot plays like that always take the wind out of your sails,” George said of the 61-yard Bulldogs play. “But you’ve got to fight through. We made a couple more good stops. Beth-Center just made more plays than us. We just have to correct our mistakes.”

Sussan scored on a 3-yard run, and Varesko’s conversion run made it 16-7 Beth-Center.

That was followed by a 6-yard run from Cyncere Cruse and Revi’s 2-yard keeper.

Riverview staged a 70-yard, 11-play drive to score on Stott’s 24-yard run. But an on-sides kick attempt was gathered in by Zack Sussan, and Beth-Center killed the clock.

“At first, we had people that weren’t coming across their gaps,” Ruscitto said. “After that first drive, we started doing what we were supposed to do, and the results were pretty good.”

Riverview will travel to Honus Wagner Field in Carnegie to play Carlynton on Friday.

“This is a huge step in the right direction,” George said. “Their heads aren’t down. It’s all positive. We wanted to see what our younger kids could do in a real-game setting. Their fired up for next week already.”

