Big-play potential part of the process for Gateway linebacker Remy Bose

Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Remy Bose runs drills with his teammates during practice Aug. 10, 2022 at Gateway Senior High School. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Remy Bose practices Oct. 12, 2022, at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. Previous Next

Gateway led Penn-Trafford, 14-3, in the fourth quarter of their Victory Bell rivalry game Oct. 7, at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium.

The Warriors were driving near midfield as they attempted to rally.

But 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior inside linebacker Remy Bose would have none of it.

Bose dissected a P-T screen, intercepted the ball, and raced 60 yards for a Gateway touchdown which all but salted the game away.

“It was a great team play,” Bose said. “Everyone did their job. It was a screen, and I recognized it. Their quarterback looked like he was going to throw the ball to the ground. I read his eyes, got the ball and took off. I could hear the crowd in my left ear as I was running. It was an amazing experience.”

For Bose, the 2022 season has been another one of growth as he has built on a breakout sophomore year when he made 80 tackles (58 solo) and recorded two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“That was the second time Remy made a big play like that,” Gateway coach Don Holl said. “He had one like that in our opener last year. He has that instinct, athleticism and he can run. Once he had that pick (against Penn-Trafford), we had a feeling he was going to take it to the house. He got a great block from (senior linebacker) Racari El, and he did the rest.”

The 21-10 win over Penn-Trafford put Gateway at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big East Conference. The Gators were winners of three straight heading into Friday’s game at nonconference rival McKeesport.

“There was a lot of chatter during the week before Penn-Trafford,” Bose said. “There was an intensity and big-game feel all week.”

Included in the winning streak was a 60-7 triumph over Hempfield two weeks ago and a close 28-26 victory over Plum on Sept. 23. Bose returned against Hempfield after missing the Plum game because of a shoulder injury suffered in the loss to Franklin Regional on Sept. 16.

“Those wins, especially the ones against Hempfield and last week, they were huge confidence boosters for us,” Bose said.

“We had stepped up our intensity in practices. Some people were starting to count us out, and we wanted to show everyone that we were still here.”

The interception against Penn-Trafford was Bose’s first of the season, but he said he came close to picking off passes in other games.

“Against North Hills, I tipped a pass, but I didn’t get it, and I was so mad at myself,” he said.

Bose’s big sophomore season came on the heels of a freshman campaign in 2020 where he played in junior varsity games and factored into some varsity special teams units.

He said he bided his time and had the motivation to take that next step heading in the 2021 season.

“I knew I had to put the work in to be ready,” said Bose, who has received Division I offers from Toledo and UMass and is hoping for more in the coming months.

“I had to earn my place, and I want to make the most of the opportunity.”

Bose was recognized for his efforts last year with selection to the Big East first-team defense at linebacker.

“It was a great feeling to know that people noticed me and how I played,” he said.

Bose’s play this season — he predominantly factors in on the defensive side of the ball where he is among the team leaders in tackles — has impressed Gators linebackers coach Mo Washington.

“From last year to this year, Remy has really become a student of the game,” Washington said.

“He’s very instinctive. His first step when he’s reading an offensive play is fast and helps get him in position to make a play like the one he made against Penn-Trafford. He wants to improve all the time, and he’s always asking questions, studying play cards and watching film.

“He is a leader through his play on the field, but he’s also pretty vocal, too. He’s always trying to hype up his teammates and motivate them. And they listen and understand that he backs up his words. His motor doesn’t stop.”

Bose wears jersey No. 8, and he said he understands its significance.

Some of the former Gators to wear No. 8 include Terry Smith, Mortty Ivy, Sascha Craig and 2021 Gateway graduate Derrick Davis, now a sophomore at LSU.

“There are a lot of greats at Gateway who have worn No. 8, and I feel I have a big responsibility to uphold that number,” Bose said.

“I was given the number to represent it, and I really try to take care of it.”

