Big plays from QB Hood lead New Castle past Highlands in Class 4A playoffs

By:

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 10:38 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Tayshaun Wilkins carries the ball against Highlands on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells carries the ball against Highlands on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Players are seen framed through others during a game between Highlands and New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands and New Castle players go for the ball Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Luke Bombalski tries to take down New Castle’s Mike Wells on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Owen Ciavarino catches the ball and runs for a touchdown against Highlands on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Landan Signorella’s carries the ball against New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bryan Randolf defends against a pass intended for New Castle’s Andrae Jackson on Friday. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ senior Abby Callendar performs the national anthem with other members of the marching band prior to a game between Highlands and New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons carries the ball against New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons looks to pass against New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Caliel Long leaps through a banner at the start of a game against New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jrake Burford is pulled down by a New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review New Castle players celebrate a touchdown magainst Highlands on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Brayden White carries the ball against New Castle on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Christopher Hood looks to pass against Highlands on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Highlands. Previous Next

New Castle senior quarterback Chris Hood led the Red Hurricanes on the field and through the air. Hood ran for 218 yards and threw two touchdown passes as No. 9 seed New Castle rolled into Golden Rams Stadium on Friday night and upset No. 8 Highlands, 31-19, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

“They are two evenly matched teams, and that’s a good football team over there,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said.

New Castle (7-4) will move on to play top-seeded Bell Vernon next Friday.

“To sum it up real easily: They ran the ball better than we did,” Highlands coach Dom Girardi said. “They made some big plays, and we had some turnovers. You can’t turn the ball over.”

It didn’t take long for the Red Hurricane to take control of the game. New Castle took the opening kick off and marched 70 yards in three plays before Hood scored on a 61-yard touchdown run to put New Castle up 6-0 after the failed extra-point attempt. Hood made a living running right at the heart of the Highlands (7-4) defensive line all night.

“Coach told us that we were gonna run a lot up the middle,” Hood said. “Whenever I broke the first run, I thought I went down, but I just kept running.”

The Golden Rams responded with a solid drive on their first possession but came away with no pints after Luke Bombalski’s 25-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left.

The Red Hurricane made Highlands pay on the next drive. New Castle dialed up a little razzle-dazzle when wide receiver Mike Wells spotted a wide Owen Ciavarino for a 57-yard touchdown strike to put the Red Hurricane up 12-0 with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining on the first-quarter clock. The score came on a third-and-19.

New Castle was 4 of 6 on third downs in the first half.

“Chris popping the run early was big, and that gives you juice,” Cowart said. “Mike making the big throw was huge for us, and that was on a third and long. When the plays were available, they made them.”

Highlands pulled to with in 12-7 when Chandler Thimons connected with Brayden White for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Thimons finished 15 of 29 for 224 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Hood connected with Matayo Savage for a 14-yard touchdown to extend New Castle’s lead to 18-7 late in the first half.

“When we’re going well up front, we’re able to control the line of scrimmage,” Cowart said.

Highlands cut into the New Castle lead in the third quarter when Thimons connected with Jrake Burford for a 21-yard touchdown to bring the score to 18-13 with 4:45 on the third-quarter clock.

The Highlands momentum didn’t last long. On the next drive, Hood burst through the heart of the Highlands defense and sprinted 57 yards for a touchdown to extend the Red Hurricanes’ lead to 25-13.

“(Hood) is phenomenal,” Girardi said. “That is one of the best individual performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

Highlands tried to respond on the following drive, but Landan Signorella fumbled at the New Castle 35-yard line to give the ball back to the Red Hurricanes.

Hood connected with Wells for a 41-yard touchdown to put New Castle up 31-13 with 4:07 remaining in the game.

Hood finished 9 of 16 for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Brock White pulled in a 3-yard pass from Thimons to close out the scoring. Bombalski was held in check for most of the night, rushing for just 42 yards on nine carries.

“In a playoff scenario, you got to take advantage of the opportunities that are there,” Cowart said. “We had the ability to do that tonight.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Tags: Highlands, New Castle