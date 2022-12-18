Big things ahead for Plum bowling team

Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum junior Mareana Pilyih eyes up an approach during warmups before a match with Gateway at New Great Valley Lanes in North Versailles Western PA High School Bowling Plum’s Mareana Pilyih won the Western Pennsylvania Regional girls singles bowling championship last season. Previous Next

Mareana Pilyih stands head and shoulders above the girls East section in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League after four games.

The Plum junior, last year’s Western Regional champion and state qualifier, rolled games of 211, 211 and 226 for a 648 series Dec. 14 in her team’s 7-0 victory over Gateway that put the Mustangs at 4-0 on the season.

She owns season bests of a 279 game and a 681 series and averaged 221.6 through 12 games, nearly 40 pins better than the rest of the section.

Her average is the best in the entire WPIBL.

“She picked up right where she left off last year and is bowling so well and so consistent,” Plum coach Darryl Pilyih said.

Pilyih actually is ahead of where she finished last year’s regular season when she rolled a 213.10 average in 30 games and finished second in the East and in the WPIBL overall to Burrell graduate Lydia Flanagan (214.13).

While Pilyih is enjoying individual success so far, she also is excited for what the entire team is doing.

“I think we can go pretty far, and we have a good shot at making states,” she said “I think some of us can make it individually, also. We all bowl in junior leagues on Saturdays or Sundays, and we came into the (high school) season ready to go.”

Three other bowlers from last year’s team that took fourth at the WPIBL team championships – juniors Jordyn Osche, Ryleigh Gratton and Rebecca Griffith – are back to help lead the way.

Osche rallied from a tough opening game against Gateway and rolled a personal season-best 216 in Game 2. Her 518 series was just four pins off her season high.

“I want to continue to bowl my best and also do whatever I can to help my team,” Pilyih said. “But it certainly isn’t just me, and I am really excited for what this team can do. We started last year with just four bowlers and gained one as the season went on, and it was amazing to see how we were able to improve and come together and finish as high as we did.”

The Plum boys started the season with three victories, but they were not able to overcome Gateway in a 5-2 loss.

Despite the setback, coach Pilyih said the boys team, if they all compete to their potential, have a chance to also make states this year.

“They are strong enough to be able to advance with the three seniors leading the way,” coach Pilyih said.

One of those seniors, Nicholas Daniels, enjoyed a strong run through the singles qualifying rounds at last year’s WPIBL championships. He finished second in qualifying and was among those who punched their tickets to the playoffs.

Daniels owned a 237 high game and a 612 high series through nine games bowled over the first four weeks.

Senior Alec VanScyoc produced a 279 high game and a 735 high series this season and is at the top of the individual standings in the East section.

The third senior, Sean Endler, owns a 246 high game and 616 top series in 12 games bowled.

The Plum boys team did not suffer any graduation losses from last year’s team that finished 10th in the WPIBL team tournament and 11th at regionals.

“There are high expectations for this team,” Daniels said. “We all have the goal of helping the team get to states. In all my four years, we’re the strongest we’ve been. We have a pretty deep lineup.”

Nine bowlers have rolled games on varsity this season. Junior Zach Endler owns a 213 high game.

“We have several guys who can come in and put up 200-plus games,” Daniels said.

Sophomore Cade Schimmer, who tallied a team-best 207 game against Gateway, finished 11th last year in the qualifying round at the Western Regional singles tournament and earned a berth into the playoff bracket.

The 11th-place showing also propelled him to states for the first time as the top 12 from regional singles advance.

“Cade was as relaxed as can be last year,” coach Pilyih said. “He didn’t let anything get to him. There was a lot of pressure, but he knew what to expect. It was a great experience for him.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

