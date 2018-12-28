Big things expected from North Allegheny swimmer Wright

By: Karen Kadilak

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM

Submitted, North Allegheny boys swimming’s team captains for the 2018-19 season are, from left, Tolik Borisov, Jack Wright and Jerry Chen.

Big things are expected from North Allegheny senior Jack Wright when he joins the Virginia men’s swimming team. Wright recently signed a letter of intent to compete for the Cavaliers next season.

“He has had tremendous growth as an athlete over the last two years and the best is yet to come,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “He bought into our vision of winning a national championship during his career.

“With him on board, we are quickly headed that way. Jack has proven to be a key player on relays and will continue that here.”

Wright was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay (1 minute, 19.60 seconds) and 400 freestyle relay (2:53.81) teams that ended last season ranked first by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. He ranked seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:30.55).

Individually, he was WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion in the 200 freestyle, in which he ranked sixth (1:34.77). He made All-America in all four events, plus the 100 freestyle (43.56) and 50 freestyle (20.24), where he ranked fourth and 20th, respectively.

He was PIAA runner-up in the 100 freestyle.

He helped the Tigers to their seventh straight WPIAL title and second consecutive PIAA crown.

Competing for the Allegheny North club, he placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:35.43) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (44.46) at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East meet Dec. 5-8 in Greensboro, N.C.

Wright considered Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, where his sister, Katie, is a junior on the women’s team.

“To me, Virginia is the perfect combination of strong academics and a great swim program,” said Wright, who is learning toward studying business or finance. “My primary goal is to excel academically.

“I also want to be a swimmer who is a strong contributor to what the program is trying to achieve. The coaches have done an unbelievable job in recruiting and have set the team up very well for the future.”

The Cavaliers placed third of 12 in the ACC championship meet and 29th in the NCAA championships.

They finished the season ranked 23rd in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Division I poll. As of Dec. 5, they ranked 16th.

North Allegheny coach Patrick Wenzel looks for Wright to be a major contributor to the Cavaliers. “Jack is an extremely hard worker.” Wenzel said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

