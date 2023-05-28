Biondi Gymnastics competitors add to medal collection during successful season

By:

Sunday, May 28, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Biondi gymnasts Isabella Biondi (left) and Capriana Biondi Submitted Biondi gymnasts Andrew Gill (left) and Aidan Biehl Submitted Submitted Members of Biondi Gymnastics, in the first row from left, are Daniel Agabegi, Jackson Piatt, Adalyn Lawther, Natalie Montecupo, Olive Quinn, Eva McClintock, Skye Bell, Ethan Foulk and Logan Bartczak. In the middle row are Aidan Biehl, Kate Stanton, Brogan Lincoln, Brooklynn Bajnok, Leyla Funk, Evelyn Bartlebaugh, Adriana OMara, Violet Salyers and Andrew Gill. In the back row are Anna Lang, Sophia Montecupo, Adeline Marincic, Capriana Biondi, Isabella Biondi, Haven Johnson, Carmella Testa and Abby Geibel. Previous Next

When Alison Biondi began Alison Biondi Gymnastics, LLC in Penn Township, she had five gymnasts.

Boy, has the program grown under her watch. She has now more than 300 boys and girls competing.

This year, 26 athletes from the club competed in the Pennsylvania state championship and many finished in the Top 3.

Two 14-year-old boys – Aidan Beihl of Norwin and Andrew Gill of Greensburg Central Catholic – competed in the Eastern National Championship in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and returned with medals.

Gill earned a silver medal in floor exercise in Level 7, and Beihl placed fifth in the all-around in Level 7.

“Both are exemplary gentleman,” Biondi said. “They are champions and leaders by example. They are so coachable. I’m proud of them.”

Biondi’s daughters – Isabella and Capriana – competed in the regional championship in Virginia Beach, Va., at Level 10 Elite. Isabella competed on the bars and Capriana the floor.

Isabella, 19, is graduating from Penn-Trafford and will attend Westmoreland County Community College. She will also work for her mother.

Capriana, 17, is a junior at Penn-Trafford and she hopes to receive an appointment to attend the United States Air Force Academy.

“Both of them have been competing since ages 3 and 4,” Biondi said. “Both are at Level 10 and are training in an elite class.

“The girls are very good leaders and good students. Isabella is very caring and Capriana is fearless. She’s returning after an ACL injury.”

Biondi also is proud of the entire team that competed in the state championship and brought home numerous medals this year.

The winners at the state meet included Natalie Montecupo in Xcel Gold (first in bars, first in floor, first in Vault, first in all-around and third in beam ); Carmella Testa in Xcel Gold (first in floor, second in bars and second in all-around); Violet Salyers in Xcel Silver (first in bars); Haven Johnson in Xcel Diamond (second in bars); Olive Quinn in Xcel Silver (third in bars); and Isabella Biondi in Level 10 (third in bars).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Norwin, Penn-Trafford