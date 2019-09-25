Birdie fired up for Burrell-Deer Lakes air show

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 4:16 PM

Barry Reeger | For the Tribune-Review Burrell quarterback Alex Arledge participates in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School.

Overall Record: 40-14

Last week’s record: 9-3

Before heading into the office on Monday, the Birdie was playing catch with a stringer in the parking lot. After several drops, the stringer gave up on the big yellow bird.

“As good as you are with picking games, you sure can’t catch a football,” the stringer yelled as he ran up the stairs to the office.

“I knew I shouldn’t have eaten all that popcorn,” the Birdie said to himself.

See the Birdie was just preparing for the exciting Big East Conference matchup between Deer Lakes and Burrell. Two pass-heavy offenses, led by strong-armed quarterbacks who are ranked first and third in the WPIAL in passing attempts this season. They also sit at second and fifth in passing yardage.

“I mean c’mon, when has the A-K Valley ever had a matchup this exciting?” The Birdie said. “The Steelers could probably use one of these quarterbacks right now. Actually, they could probably use a lot of things right now.”

On top of being excited for the matchup between the two Big East Conference opponents, the Birdie shared a sense of relief in the office before making his picks. Three teams across the A-K Valley had gotten their first wins in Week 4.

“It’s always good to see a team get in the win column, even if I had picked against them,” Birdie said. “Those darn Foxes just couldn’t wait one more week, could they?”

With that, the Birdie sat down to make his Week 5 picks:

Deer Lakes (3-2, 3-1) at Burrell (3-2, 2-2)

Two high powered offenses with strong armed quarterbacks. It will come down to who can make the most stops. Burrell 35-28

Plum (2-3, 1-3) at Penn Trafford (4-1, 3-0)

The Warriors are one of the top teams in the WPIAL. They’ll come out on top here. Penn-Trafford, 35-10

Kiski Area (2-3, 1-3) at Hampton (2-3, 2-2)

The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best games of the season. That performance will carry over. Kiski Area, 21-14

Ambridge (0-5, 0-2) at Highlands (1-4, 1-2)

The Golden Rams have taken a turn. They’ll get their second straight shutout. Highlands, 28-0

Montour (1-4, 0-2) at Knoch (5-0, 4-0)

No doubt in this one, the Knights are rolling and they can’t be stopped. Knoch, 28-7

Freeport (1-3, 1-3) at Yough (1-4, 1-3)

Freeport caught fire at this point last year. This year is no different. Freeport, 21-14

Clairton (3-2, 2-0) at Leechburg (2-3, 1-2)

Leechburg will be outmanned and outgunned in this one. Clairton, 28-14

Springdale (4-1, 1-1) at Greensburg C.C. (4-1, 3-1)

After a tough loss, the Dynamos bounce back in an inspired win. Springdale, 21-14

Fox Chapel (1-4, 1-3) at Upper St. Clair (4-1, 3-1)

Foxes got their first win, but USC won’t let them get their second. Upper St. Clair, 28-7

Freedom (5-0, 4-0) at Valley (1-4, 0-3)

Freedom is too much for Valley. The Bulldogs continue their undefeated season. Freedom, 35-0

Imani Christian (0-5, 0-3) at Riverview (0-4, 0-3)

Two defeated teams looking for their first win Saturday. Riverview comes out on top at home. Riverview, 14-7

