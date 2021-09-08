Birdie hops on Freiermuth bandwagon before picking this week’s A-K Valley matchups

By:

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth beats the Lions’ Jalen Reeves-Maybin for the second of his two first-quarter touchdowns in a preseason game Aug. 21 at Heinz Field. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth beats the Lions’ Jalen Reeves-Maybin for the second of his two first-quarter touchdowns on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at Heinz Field.

Last week: 9-1 (90%)

Season: 16-4 (81.8%)

The Birdie spent an afternoon this week scouring the internet for a No. 88 Steelers jersey in women’s avian sizes.

He really wanted to get Mrs. Birdie a Pat Freiermuth jersey.

“Can’t find one,” the exasperated Birdie huffed. “Guy catches two touchdown passes in one preseason game, and now every Yinzer from here to Blawnox wants to wear his name on their back.”

Birdie had an ulterior motive for wanting to buy the shirt, though.

It wasn’t because Mrs. Birdie is a particularly big fan of the Steelers tight end. It’s because he thinks the two of them have a lot in common.

“Neither one of them lets anything drop,” Birdie said with a wink.

On to this week’s games.

• Avonworth (2-0) at Freeport (1-1) The Yellowjackets are coming off a solid win, a 28-14 victory over Knoch to take the inaugural Pike Trophy, which is an actual, stuffed fish mounted on a plaque that will be given to the winner in the annual rivalry. Some friendly advice from the Bird Man: The trophy would be cooler if it also sang the McDonald’s Filet-o-Fish jingle. Avonworth, however, is one of the toughest 3A teams to come down the pike. Avonworth 34, Freeport 13

• Brentwood (1-1) at Leechburg (2-0): America’s Team, the team everyone should be rooting for to snap the WPIAL’s longest playoff drought, the Leechburg Blue Devils, move up to take on a Class 2A opponent. A win here would go a long way toward making an elusive winning season a reality. It also would give the Blue Devils some momentum heading into the roughest stretch of their season. They get Clairton and Springdale the next two weeks. Leechburg, 20-19

• Burrell (0-2) at Highlands (2-0): The Birdie prides himself on knowing the depth chart of each A-K Valley team backward and forward, but he doesn’t know who Highlands’ punter is this season. He doesn’t feel bad about it, though, because the Golden Rams themselves might not know either. Haven’t had to use one yet this season. In other words, after a pair of decisive victories to open the season, these Golden Rams look like they’re for real. Highlands, 40-6

• Fox Chapel (0-2) at Plum (0-2): The Foxes should have a few stern words for the schedule maker after their start to the season. Their first two opponents, Peters Township and Hampton, look tough. For Plum, the reloading process after a playoff season a year ago has been less than smooth. The trajectory of someone’s season changes Friday night. Plum, 21-20

• Greensburg C.C. (1-1) at Apollo-Ridge (0-2): Much like Plum, Apollo-Ridge has hit some speed bumps in the early going as it looks to rebuild after an outstanding season last year. Greensburg C.C., 26-21

• Kiski Area (2-0) at Latrobe (1-1): The Cavaliers prevented the Birdie from having an undefeated record in Week 2. The Birdie mighty be annoying, but he’s no dummy. He won’t underestimate them again. Kiski Area, 34-13

• Knoch (0-2) at Deer Lakes (0-2): So the Lancers go from facing one of the most pass-happy teams in the WPIAL to facing the committed, ground-based attack of the Knights. Talk about a culture shock. If the Knights can get over the emotional blow of failing to win a fish on a board, they’ll come out on top. Knoch, 14-6

• Valley (0-2) at Shady Side Academy (1-1): Word on the street is that Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo got himself a Twitter account. Hey, Muzzy, leave the tweeting to the Birdie. Anyway, the Vikings are looking to get right after a tough schedule to start the season. Valley, 27-20

