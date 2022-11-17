Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick

By:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:50 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Jake Gedekoh dives for a touchdown against Southmoreland on Oct. 21.

Last week: 3-0 (100%)

Season: 104-28 (78.8%)

If you watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, you may have caught a glimpse of the Birdie during the telecast.

“They showed a quick shot of me and my cronies,” the Birdie said, rewinding his TiVo over and again to see himself. “There were like 30 pigeons pecking up some grass seed on one end of the field, while the Steelers were driving for six on the other. If you squint, you can see me, seventh bird from the left.”

The Birdie wasn’t there to nibble at the sod. No, he was scouting to see if the venue is ready for the WPIAL championships next Friday.

He expects to follow Belle Vernon to a title on the North Shore.

“I feel pretty good about the Leopards,” Birdie said. “They have a bad taste in their mouths after losing to Aliquippa last year at Heinz Field. Speaking of bad taste, that grass seed is awful. I’d rather have soft pretzels up in the warm press box. Big blot of mustard right on my stat sheet.

“I have eaten crow before when my picks went sideways, but never grass seed. I accidentally swallowed a bunch of rubber pellets when I stopped at The Beach one time, but a trainer helped me with the Heimlich. I don’t choke very often.”

The Birdie had an Allegheny Health Network shirt on at work this week and wrote “Martin 25” on the back with a Sharpie.

“I didn’t want to break any NIL deal rules,” Birdie said. “That stuff is for the birds.”

Now for his solo semifinal pick:

• Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1): Freeport has always been a fan favorite of the Birdie. When he worked in the A-K Valley, the Yellowjackets loved when he picked against them. They saw it as motivation. Belle Vernon doesn’t seem to care about predictions, or who is making them, and why should it?

The Leopards have the talent to win it all, from speed and athleticism, to sneaky good line play and sound assignment defense. Freeport has a staunch defense too, but it won’t be able to contain the Leopards’ big plays. Look for special teams to play an important role and expect pressure on the QBs. Belle Vernon, 35-14

Tags: Belle Vernon, Freeport