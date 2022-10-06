Birdie sings praises of H-back, makes Week 6 Westmoreland County picks

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 7:18 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe H-back Corey Boerio pulls in a touchdown pass from running back Robert Fulton against Hempfield on Sept. 9.

Last week: 10-2 (83)

Season: 55-16 (77.5%)

The Birdie was a sixth-string holder on the junior varsity team when he played high school football, so he has a soft spot for the perfect snap, hold and kick.

But watching hours of game film each week has given him a new appreciation for another key job on the field: H-back.

“If I could get in a time machine and go back to my glory days, I’d play H-back,” Birdie said.

A part-timer chimes in: “You’re not big enough, and they didn’t have H-backs in the 1960s.”

Birdie responds: “I’m big enough to pick you up and plant you in this garbage can.”

The part-timer recants.

A winner of 10 out of 12 games in Week 5, the Birdie, still shocked he never knew late rapper Coolio was from Monessen — and befuddled by Hempfield’s 53-point loss to Gateway, which he said “sideswiped” him — is psyched about the running game.

“The success of many local teams this season is due to strong running games,” Birdie said. “And a lot of them have a position in common: the H-back.

“That is my favorite position on the field. The legendary Joe Gibbs made it famous when he ran two-tight end sets with the Washington Redskins before they were the Washington Football Team.

“The H-back is a glorified tight end with fullback tendencies.”

The Birdie nods his head and pushes his sunglasses up the bridge of his beak, proud of his description of the position.

The Birdie said Hempfield and Latrobe have flourished most with an H-back blocking and setting the edge for big gains.

“It’s like what I do for the sports page,” Birdie said. “I set the edge so the copy editors can design the page more easily. In my case, the ‘H’ stands for hero.”

Enough, already. Here are his Week 6 picks:

Thursday

• Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2, 2-0) at Frazier (0-6, 0-3): GCC will carry over the momentum from its upset of Clairton and handle Frazier. Big plays for everyone. GCC, 46-6

Friday

• Franklin Regional (3-2, 2-0) at Norwin (1-5, 0-2): Norwin has not been able to stop the run, which is what the Panthers do best. Franklin Regional, 31-14

• Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-1) at Gateway (5-1, 2-1): The Ruane Bowl always makes the Birdie smile. Gateway has some nagging injuries but is getting healthier, and their quarterback can sling it. Gateway, 35-27

• Ringgold (0-6, 0-2) at Latrobe (3-3, 1-2): The Fulton Train is back on the tracks, and Ringgold doesn’t see it coming. Latrobe, 35-7

• Belle Vernon (3-2, 1-0) at Greensburg Salem (3-3, 0-1): “Trap” games always intrigue the Birdie, but he stops short of the sticks of calling this such. He does think the Golden Lions will give the Leopards an early challenge. Belle Vernon, 35-21

• Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 1-0) at Elizabeth Forward (6-0, 1-0): While Mt. Pleasant has a strong offense, Elizabeth Forward prides itself on defense. Elizabeth Forward, 42-20

• Southmoreland (2-4, 0-1) at South Allegheny (1-5, 0-1): Look for Southmoreland to do some damage in the red zone. Southmoreland, 26-16

• Ligonier Valley (4-2, 2-1) at Burrell (5-1, 2-1): Ligonier Valley will hit the road for the fifth time this season but won’t be able to slow the Bucs’ rushing attack. Burrell, 21-18

• Steel Valley (5-0, 3-0) at Derry (0-6, 0-3): Most teams can’t catch up to Steel Valley’s open-field speed. Get the Ironmen in space, and you’re in trouble. Derry is in trouble. Steel Valley, 50-7

• Yough (2-4, 1-2) at Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-0): Serra Catholic has given up some points, but Yough has had trouble scoring them. Serra Catholic, 46-6

• Leechburg (4-2, 2-1) at Jeannette (2-4, 2-0): Leechburg will get its rushing attack going, and Jeannette won’t be able to match it. Leechburg, 34-13

• Monessen (4-2, 3-0) at Carmichaels (4-2, 2-1): The Birdie has picked against Monessen most of the season, and it has cost him. He likes the ‘Hounds this week. Monessen, 42-21

• Seneca Valley (4-2) at Hempfield (5-1): Has Hempfield fallen back to Earth? Seneca Valley will bring its 6A talents and edge past the darling Spartans. Seneca Valley, 27-17

