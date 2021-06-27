Bishop Canevin baseball takes step forward with playoff berth

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Submitted Bishop Canevin finished in fourth place in Section 2-A this season.

There was a time when making the playoffs was no big deal for Bishop Canevin baseball. It was expected as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Three times in the last two decades, the Crusaders played in a WPIAL championship baseball game, last winning gold in 2000.

However, for the 2021 Bishop Canevin team, making the postseason was a big time accomplishment.

“We were probably the only team in the entire WPIAL that started four freshmen in the playoffs,” Bishop Canevin coach Bill Varley said. “With a young team such as ours, getting the team to the playoffs provided the perspective of big game experience that they otherwise would not have.”

The Crusaders won only four of 15 games this spring, but they were able to qualify for the postseason.

“We started the season with a very young and inexperienced team,” Varley said. “This was especially true with our pitching staff, comprised of no returning starters with high school pitching experience. We spent the preseason developing four or five pitchers, and they were all expected to learn on the job.

“We also started four freshman, a sophomore and three juniors with virtually no high school playing time. That being said, we played the schedule with no excuses, and the team exhibited growth as the season progressed. Our goal was to make the playoffs, and we were fortunate enough to reach our goal as a reward to all of our hard work.”

Bishop Canevin finished in fourth place in Section 2-A behind three double-digit win teams in Greensburg Central Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan and West Greene.

“We switched sections in 2020 and then missed the entire season due to covid,” Varley said. “We went into the 2021 season with very limited knowledge of our section competition. This being said, we were pleasantly surprised with the strength of our division and the overall talent. Greenburg Central, West Greene and Jefferson-Morgan had very experienced and well-coached teams and played with exceptional discipline.”

Varley pointed out two Crusaders players who stood out and enjoyed solid seasons.

“After playing for our WPIAL championship basketball team, Nev Crossey was our only senior and solidified our infield defense and hit lead-off after limited practice time,” Varley said. “Justin Gmys was our best offensive threat while hitting over .450 with extra-base hit power.”

Despite losing to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs, just playing in that game was huge for Varley and the program.

“The highlight of the season was to learn that we qualified for the playoffs in spite of some tough section losses,” he said.

This was the second season for Varley as Crusaders head coach as he continues to deal with obstacles of trying to build the program back into championship form.

“All of our players come from different youth programs, and our greatest challenge as a coaching staff is to develop raw talent while at the same time building a cohesive team culture,” he said. “Our 2021 team was comprised of high character young men that will set the standard for future Bishop Canevin players resulting in continued personal development and team success.”

With so many young players getting a small taste of success this spring, the immediate outlook for the 2022 campaign is one that excites all involved.

“We have some exciting freshman ballplayers coming to Canevin in 2022, and our returning players will be one year older with substantial game experience,” Varley said. “Our 2022 team will still be a young team with 80% of our projected roster being sophomores and freshmen. We look forward to continued growth of our players resulting in more success on the field.”

