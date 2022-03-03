Bishop Canevin defends WPIAL Class A title with victory over Union
By:
Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 6:31 PM
It was another successful crusade for the Bishop Canevin boys basketball team.
The top-seeded Crusaders defended their WPIAL Class A title Thursday night by defeating No. 3 Union, 58-45, in the first of 12 championship games at the Petersen Events Center.
With a suffocating man-to-man defense and strong inside attack, Bishop Canevin captured the second WPIAL title in program history. The Crusaders defeated Rochester last winter.
Shea Champine had 15 points, and Amari Evans scored 10 to lead the Crusaders (20-4).
Matt Stanley had 16 points and Mark Stanley had 12 points to pace Union (22-3).
Both teams advance to the PIAA tournament and will play first-round games Tuesday. Bishop Canevin will play the District 9 fifth-place finisher, and Union plays the District 5 runner-up.
This story will be updated.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
Tags: Bishop Canevin, Union
More Basketball• Undefeated Blackhawk stands in way of Knoch girls’ bid for 1st WPIAL title
• Trib HSSN set to broadcast 2022 WPIAL championships for basketball, swimming, wrestling
• 2022 WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball championship breakdown: Quaker Valley vs. Montour
• What to watch in WPIAL finals: North Hills boys, 3 others seek 1st basketball title
• 2022 WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Catholic vs. Freedom