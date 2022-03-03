Bishop Canevin defends WPIAL Class A title with victory over Union

By:

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 6:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Trey Champine scores past Union defenders during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

It was another successful crusade for the Bishop Canevin boys basketball team.

The top-seeded Crusaders defended their WPIAL Class A title Thursday night by defeating No. 3 Union, 58-45, in the first of 12 championship games at the Petersen Events Center.

With a suffocating man-to-man defense and strong inside attack, Bishop Canevin captured the second WPIAL title in program history. The Crusaders defeated Rochester last winter.

Shea Champine had 15 points, and Amari Evans scored 10 to lead the Crusaders (20-4).

Matt Stanley had 16 points and Mark Stanley had 12 points to pace Union (22-3).

Both teams advance to the PIAA tournament and will play first-round games Tuesday. Bishop Canevin will play the District 9 fifth-place finisher, and Union plays the District 5 runner-up.

This story will be updated.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Union