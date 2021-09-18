Bishop Canevin edges Springdale in defensive struggle

Friday, September 17, 2021 | 10:34 PM

The Bishop Canevin and Springdale football teams came into Friday’s Eastern Conference opening clash averaging about 33 points a game each.

Both coaches, however, felt the game could be a defensive battle. That is what it turned out to be.

Bishop Canevin scored on its opening drive and added a touchdown in the second quarter. Those scores held up as the Crusaders went on to win the battle of the unbeatens 13-10 on Friday at Springdale’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We are a defensive football team,” Bishop Canevin coach Richard Johnson said. “This is what we lay our hats on. We have a lot of athletes who fly around and make plays. They did that again tonight. We knew coming in that their defense is very tough, and we had to match that toughness. We knew if we were able to impose our will on the defensive end, we could drag the game out and see where we stood in the fourth quarter.”

Bishop Canevin, with its unblemished record maintained, now turns its attention to Greensburg Central Catholic in conference play next Friday at Dormont Stadium.

“This is a win that we needed, and now we just have to go back and get the guys focused,” Johnson said. “It was a big win. Enjoy it but put it to the side on Sunday.”

Springdale, No. 3 this week in the Trib HSSN Class A rankings, will look to bounce back next Friday at Leechburg.

“We told the guys in the huddle that we still control our own destiny,” Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski said. “This is a good football team that we played in Bishop Canevin, but they have to still play a number of good football teams, too. We still have a lot in front of us, and I know the guys will be ready next week to play a good Leechburg team.”

Springdale, held to 23 total yards on 14 plays in the first half, tallied 75 yards on nine plays on its second drive of the third quarter, which resulted in its first and only touchdown of the evening.

John Utiss scored from 5 yards, and Andrew Haus’ point-after kick brought the Dynamos to within three points.

But after the score, the Dynamos were not able to get the equalizer as the Bishop Canevin defense stood tall.

Springdale drives ended in a punt, a turnover on downs and a fumble.

The Dynamos had one final chance, but they were backed up to their own 1 with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left after a Xavier Nelson pinpoint punt.

Two runs that gained no yards, and two incompletions forced Springdale to turn the ball over on downs. Bishop Canevin then ran out the clock for the win.

The Crusaders took the opening kickoff of the game and drove 65 yards on 13 plays.

The final 15 yards of the drive came on a scoring pass from Jason Cross to A’Zjaun Marshall.

Springdale answered with a field goal from Haus with 3:37 left in the opening quarter.

The Crusaders threatened early in the second quarter with a first-and-goal at the Springdale 2. However, four plays netted minus-2 yards as the Dynamos defense held strong.

But the good feeling didn’t last long for Springdale as Legend Ausk’s first-down pass out to the 38 was picked off by Marshall.

Bishop Canevin then struck quickly as Cross hit Nelson for a 38-yard touchdown and a 13-3 advantage.

Cross finished the game 9 of 13 passing for 115 yards and the two TDs and two interceptions.

Springdale finished with 89 total yards. Utiss carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards.

“We just have to cut out some of the penalties and just overall shore up our mistakes,” Napierkowski said. “I thought we played a pretty good game defensively. We made some adjustments, and our defensive coordinator changed some things up to help the guys make plays.

“Me, as the offensive play caller, I didn’t do a good enough job getting us ready, and I will take this loss myself. We just have to be more consistent moving the football.”

