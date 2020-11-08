Bishop Canevin football eager to take next step

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin head coach Richard Johnson during work outs July 29 at Bishop Canevin High School.

A traditionally strong football program hit rock bottom in 2019.

A 26-12 win over Northgate in Week Eight last season helped Bishop Canevin avoid a winless season. The Crusaders finished 1-9 and was staring at another coaching change, their fourth in four years.

However, the Crusaders responded to new coach Richard Johnson, who led them to a 5-3 record this season, their first winning season since 2016.

“It was amazing,” Johnson said. “We had so much fun navigating through the ups and downs. We learned a lot and developed some great relationships. We can’t wait to have our first offseason with this team.”

In the old Class A playoff bracket with 16 teams, Bishop Canevin would have qualified for the postseason after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 3-3 mark.

“There were some games that still hurt this season,” Johnson said. “But to cap the season off with two wins means a lot. We hope we can carry this momentum into next season.”

The Crusaders started the season with wins in three of their first four games, but back-to-back losses to Leechburg and Jeannette ended their first playoff berth since 2017.

Three underclassmen led the Crusaders offense. Junior Willie Banks-Hicks led the team in passing. Junior Jaiden Torres was the leading rusher, and sophomore Xavier Nelson led Bishop Canevin in receiving and scoring.

“We try not to focus on individual performances too much, but the offense and defense as a whole improved dramatically from last season,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of individuals who stepped their game up this year on both sides.”

When discussing some of the highlights from a strange season, Johnson said some things that happened off the field were just as important as some in-game moments.

“The improvements to the locker room, Xavier Nelson breaking the team’s single-game receiving record. Mending some relationships with the football alumni and forming a great bond with the whole school come to mind,” Johnson said. “We were also able to send our seniors out with a bang. They have been through a lot and never quit. To send those kids out the right way meant a lot.”

While every team had unique circumstances to deal with playing high school football during a pandemic, a new coaching staff getting a late start was a constant obstacle for Bishop Canevin as the season went on.

“Not having time to implement a lot of our stuff hurt,” Johnson said. “Then not really being able to develop relationships with everyone until we got the green light to start workouts. We were still trying to figure out what guys can do and are good at well into the season.”

A winning record, plenty of returning talent and a full offseason are reasons Johnson is optimistic about Bishop Canevin in 2021.

“Most of the team has never put in a full offseason of work. Many are still learning how to lift, take care of their minds and bodies, and train in the offseason,” he said. “We will make changes to our offense and get more disciplined on defense. We only lose five seniors, and next year we will only have four seniors.

“The future is so bright. Parents have put their faith in us to be successful, and we are ready to take the next step. The more time we spend together allows us to learn what it really takes to be a great program. Most of the work you do doesn’t happen between the lines. Our kids have never been challenged to work hard off the field as well as on the field. This season was an eye-opener.”

