Bishop Canevin, Fort Cherry set to square off in WPIAL Class A volleyball final

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 7:08 PM

Submitted Bishop Canevin’s Alexa Malloy reached the 1,000 career kills milestone on Sept. 26, 2019.

WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championship

No. 2 Fort Cherry (13-4) vs. No. 1 Bishop Canevin (15-2)

Noon Saturday at Fox Chapel

Coaches: Mackenzie Greene, Fort Cherry; Kevin Walters, Bishop Canevin

Players to watch: Alexa Malloy, Bishop Canevin (Sr., RSH); Reagan Carter, Fort Cherry (Sr., MH)

How they got here: Bishop Canevin knocked off No. 16 Riverview, 3-0; No. 9 Brentwood, 3-0; and No. 5 Geibel, 3-1. Fort Cherry beat No. 15 Avella, 3-0; No. 7 Vincentian, 3-0; and No. 3 Shenango, 3-0.

Net points: Bishop Canevin is chasing a third straight WPIAL Class A title. The Crusaders have won four in the past five years. Malloy, a Cal (Pa.) recruit, set a Bishop Canevin record earlier this season by surpassing 1,000 kills for her career. Malloy is a two-time all-state honoree and has been selected to the All-WPIAL team three times. She had 20 kills in Thursday’s semifinal win over Geibel. Setter Maddie Maziarz had 37 assists, 15 digs, five aces and four blocks. … Fort Cherry is looking for its first WPIAL title but will have to knock off a familiar foe to get it. The Rangers lost to Canevin twice this season. Carter had 12 kills in the semifinals to lead Fort Cherry past Shenango. Setter Jadyn Hartner, an all-state pick last year, had 34 assists.

Notable: Geibel (14-2) will play Shenango (15-1) in the Class A consolation match at noon Saturday at Fox Chapel. The winner advances to the PIAA tournament.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

