Bishop Canevin girls open WPIAL championship weekend with program’s 6th title

Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 6:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Alyssa Pollice (21) and Diajha Allen celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Laurel in the WPIAL Class AA final Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Bishop Canevin’s Diajha Allen drives to the basket past Laurel’s Faith Gibson during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Bishop Canevin girls basketball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Laurel in the WPIAL Class AA final Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Diajha Allen grabs a loose ball next to Laurel’s Joselynn Fortuna during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Alyssa Pollice (21) and Savanah Abbott celebrate as time expires in the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Laurel Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Rutanya Taylor scores past Laurel’s Regan Atkins during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Bishop Canevin won its sixth WPIAL girls basketball title — fifth in the last six seasons — with a 50-41 victory over Laurel in the Class 2A final at Petersen Events Center on Thursday evening.

Diajha Allen, a St. Francis University recruit, had 21 points to lead the Crusaders.

Laurel, making its first title game appearance, was led by Danielle Pontius, who had nine points.

With the score tied at 19-all, a 3-point field goal by Westminster College recruit Alyssa Pollice gave Bishop Canevin the lead for good with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second period.

