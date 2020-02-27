Bishop Canevin girls open WPIAL championship weekend with program’s 6th title
Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Bishop Canevin won its sixth WPIAL girls basketball title — fifth in the last six seasons — with a 50-41 victory over Laurel in the Class 2A final at Petersen Events Center on Thursday evening.
Diajha Allen, a St. Francis University recruit, had 21 points to lead the Crusaders.
Laurel, making its first title game appearance, was led by Danielle Pontius, who had nine points.
With the score tied at 19-all, a 3-point field goal by Westminster College recruit Alyssa Pollice gave Bishop Canevin the lead for good with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second period.
