Bishop Canevin handles Union, earns first trip to WPIAL boys finals in 15 years

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Trib HSSN Bishop Canevin players huddle up before facing Union in the WPIAL Class A semifinals Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Bishop Canevin coach Gino Palmosina avoided giving any history lessons before the Crusaders’ WPIAL Class A semifinal playoff game Tuesday night at home.

Having the opportunity to earn a trip to the district final for the first time since 2006 wasn’t a major motivator. Palmosina was more worried about Union’s plan to pack it in on defense and make things difficult inside.

Bishop Canevin shot the Scotties out of the zone by making six 3-pointers in the first quarter before using its defense to earn a 68-46 victory. The Crusaders will look to win their first title when they play Rochester — which survived Leechburg, 58-55, in the other semifinal — Friday night at North Allegheny.

Palmosina was matter of fact when discussing what the result meant.

“It’s a chance to win a WPIAL,” Palmosina said. “It’s about this group. We put a lot of time in. I’m proud of the guys to get this point. We are just focusing on what’s going on in our locker room and not the history stuff. Our guys really want to win one, and we have a chance to do that Friday night.”

The top-seeded Crusaders (15-5) opened the game with back-to-back treys from Shea Champine and Jhamil Fife. Bishop Canevin, which also eliminated Union from the playoffs last season, ended up shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter.

“I feel like they didn’t think we were good shooters at first,” said Champine, who made four treys in the first quarter and finished with 20 points. “We started hitting some threes, and they started playing up on us.”

The early blitz didn’t dent the Scotties’ resolve. Union (10-5) responded to the 6-0 early deficit by scoring eight consecutive points, taking its only lead of the game on a Matt Stanley jumper with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

“We shot them out of that zone, which was big for us,” Palmosina said. “I think on the defensive end, when they went man to man, they played well. You have to give them credit. They are physical, disciplined and rotate the right way.”

Stanley scored a team-high 16 points for the Scotties.

Union coach Mark Stanley thought the Scotties had several good offense stretches, just not enough to keep up with Bishop Canevin.

“We made shots,” Mark Stanley said. “We got a couple lucky ones to go. You shoot good, you look good. But you have to continue because they are going to.”

Bishop Canevin led 34-31 at halftime. What the Crusaders’ defense did after the break sealed the game. Union didn’t make a shot for the opening 4:39 of the frame, allowing Bishop Canevin time to stretch its lead to 48-34.

“We played good defense, help defense,” Champine said. “We played good defense on their best player (Matt Stanley). I guess if we took him away, it set up good.”

The Crusaders compounded their strong defense with a balanced offensive effort. Fife (13 points), Trey Champine (12) and KeVaughn Price (11) all finished in double figures.

Shea Champine is excited for many reasons to move onto the finals. While Palmosina isn’t too worried about history, his players are anxious to help him reach a milestone.

“We’re really excited,” Shea Champine said. “If we win the championship, it’s our coach’s 50th win.”

