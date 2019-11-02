Bishop Canevin tops Fort Cherry for 3rd straight WPIAL volleyball title

By:

Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 7:44 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin celebrates after beating Fort Cherry in Game 2 during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Alexa Malloy sipkes against Fort Cherry’s Lily Bedillion and Reagan Carter (12) during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fort Cherry’s Reagan Carter makes a save against Bishop Canevin during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kyla Hartoyo spikes past Fort Cherry’s Jadyn Hartner and Allie McKean (11) during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Abbie Maziarz spikes over Fort Cherry’s Allie McKean during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Abbie Maziarz tips the ball against Fort Cherry’s Reagan Carter during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kyla Hartoyo spikes on Fort Cherry’s Jadyn Hartner during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Abbie Maziarz goes for a save against Fort Cherry’s Lily Bedillion and Reagan Carter (12) during the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Previous Next

Bishop Canevin has reached the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball finals in each of the past eight seasons.

On Saturday, the Crusaders completed the first three-peat for the crown since Hopewell capped a four-year run in 2005.

Bishop Canevin took down Fort Cherry, 3-1, in the first of four championships Saturday at Fox Chapel, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Crusaders coach Kevin Walters said. “Fort Cherry has a great program, and to play them here proves that we have the best section in single A.”

This is Walters 13th season as the head coach for Bishop Canevin (20-2), and his fifth time leading the Crusaders to Class A gold.

Walters praised his teams defensive efforts.

“That’s the big thing behind it, serve-receive and defense, and the offense will take care of itself,” Walters said.

The Crusaders were led in the championship-winning effort by seniors Hannah De Lisio, Alexa Malloy and Maddie Maziarz.

“My biggest thing this year was to get back here and win this for them,” Walters said. “They’ve been starters for four years for me, and I was hoping they would finish with a championship, and they did.”

The Crusaders also received help on the court from juniors Izzy Beichner and Gillian Golupski, and sophomores Kyla Hartoyo, Abbie Maziarz and Olivia Thomas.

Malloy, a Cal (Pa.) recruit, has been one of the best in the WPIAL during her four-year tenure.

“She’s a player,” Walters said. “She doesn’t like to lose.”

Like Bishop Canevin, Fort Cherry (15-5) will represent the WPIAL in the PIAA Class A playoffs, which begin Tuesday at times and sites to be determined. Bishop Canevin will play Bishop Carroll, and Fort Cherry will square off with Northern Cambria.

Geibel Catholic, which took down Shenango, 3-1, in the consolation match, also advanced to the PIAA playoffs.

“I think my girls worked very hard,” Fort Cherry first-year coach MaKenzie Biggs-Greene said. “I had so much confidence in them, and I am so proud of them.”

The Rangers were led by a pair of middle hitters, senior Allie McKean and junior Reagan Carter.

“We’re really strong in the middle,” Biggs-Greene said. “I always tell my hitters to be up every chance you get, and my middles have listened well to that all season.”

Fort Cherry also received significant contributions from seniors Lily Bedillion, Gracie Dunn, Jadyn Hartner, Abagail McCarty and Katherine Nemec, and juniors Macey Roble and Elizabeth Staley.

“This was just a bump in the road (for Fort Cherry),” Biggs-Greene said. “They will work 10 times harder in the gym and be ready to go.”

Walters said some similar words in regards to the Crusaders.

“We’ll be ready,” Walters said.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Fort Cherry