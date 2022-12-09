Bishop McDevitt punishes Aliquippa for mistakes in PIAA Class 4A title game

Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 9:56 PM

MECHANICSBURG — In the state football championships, against a quarterback with major-college talent and an opponent out for revenge, there’s very little room for error.

Aliquippa can attest.

The Quips lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and watched Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders convert their mistakes into touchdowns Thursday night as the Crusaders won the PIAA Class 4A championship rematch, 41-18, at Cumberland Valley.

There’s a reason national championship hopefuls Georgia and Michigan already have offered scholarships to the sophomore star.

The son of the Baltimore Ravens strength coach, Saunders passed for 167 yards and five touchdowns. Four TDs went to top receiver Tyshawn Russell, scoring plays that covered 70, 12, 28 and 11 yards.

Their longest came on their team’s first offensive snap, a sign of things to come.

The state title was the second for Bishop McDevitt (13-1) and its first since 1995. Defending champion Aliquippa (14-0) was seeking its fifth state title.

Saunders completed 10 of 16 attempts but did throw three interceptions. Two of those INTs came in the second half, turnovers that gave the Quips some late but short-lived hope.

Aliquippa overcame a 13-0 deficit a year ago to defeat McDevitt, 34-27, in the state championship. This time, the hole was just too big. The Quips trailed 34-6 late in the third quarter.

The closest Aliquippa got was 14 points early in the fourth quarter after a couple of touchdowns by its sophomore star. Tiqwai Hayes returned an interception 55 yards to the end zone and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to trail 34-18.

Bishop McDevitt crushed the Quips’ hopes with 2-yard touchdown run by senior Marquese Williams with 5:27 left. Williams, a Minnesota recruit, finished with 118 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Hayes rushed for 71 yards on 14 carries, and John Tracy added 86 yards on 16 attempts.

Quips quarterback Quentin Goode completed 4 of 17 passes for 18 yards and two interceptions.

