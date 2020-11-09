Blackhawk baseball coach Bob Amalia dies

By:

Monday, November 9, 2020 | 10:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Bob Amalia talks with pitcher Brendan McKay during the 2014 WPIAL championship game.

Longtime Blackhawk baseball coach Bob Amalia died Monday after a battle with cancer.

Amalia won WPIAL championships with the Cougars in 2004, 2012 and 2017 and reached the finals nine times. He celebrated his 300th win in April of 2019. He coached the Blackhawk American Legion team since 1988, winning a state championship in 2003.

Between high school and Legion baseball, he won more than 1,000 games.

Amalia was inducted into the Beaver County Sports and American League Baseball halls of fame.

A 1974 Blackhawk graduate, Amalia was a basketball standout in high school and at Penn State-Beaver. He was an assistant basketball coach at Blackhawk for both the boys and girls teams.

Amalia is survived by his wife, Audrey, and daughters Madison and McKenzie.

Sad to hear the news of longtime family friend and HOF Coach, Bob Amalia’s passing. Decades worth of Blackhawks Finest knew you were there for us everyday. Thoughts and Prayers are with the Amalia Family. RIP Bob, you will be missed. — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 10, 2020

Tags: Blackhawk