Blackhawk looking to reverse close losses, return to playoffs

By:

Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 1:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Eric Davis works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Chippewa. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Zach Ours catches a pass during practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Chippewa. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Grant Wissner works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Chippewa. Previous Next

Blackhawk football is a storied program that has won four WPIAL championships. Although the Cougars had recent success making the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, they fell short of that goal the past two seasons.

Coach Zack Hayward, who played quarterback on the 2006 and 2008 Blackhawk teams that made the WPIAL championship game, enters his fifth season as head coach.

Blackhawk made two playoff appearances under Hayward, and he hopes to turn things back around.

“For us, it’s getting the best version of ourselves possible and just getting that 1% better every single day,” said Hayward. “That way we’re competing and we’re putting ourselves in the position to make those plays against teams like Central Valley, Aliquippa and West A. I can name the entire conference because our entire conference is going to be good.”

The Cougars went 2-8 last season and were winless in conference play. Despite the down season, four of their losses were one-possession games.

Senior Eric Davis noted that the team has worked diligently this offseason.

“We’ve focused on the little things,” said Davis. “We want to fix the little things. If we can fix the little things, we can make big changes in the games.”

This season, the Cougars have 17 seniors. Davis, a linebacker/tight end, running back/linebacker Zach Ours, defensive end/fullback Tyler Jannuzi and wide receiver/defensive back Grant Wissner are some of the seniors that give the team a veteran presence.

“You look for guys that have been there done that and all three of those guys we even considered as leaders last year, just because of their vocal presence,” said Hayward. “They’re guys that don’t miss practices and I would even throw in the mix Dontae Campagna, who started as a freshman. He’ll be a junior this year.”

Campagna, a wide recever/defensive back, wide receiver/defensive back Thomas Price Jr. and sophomore running back/defensive back Sam Stewart are players who aren’t seniors but are expected to make an impact on both sides of the ball. Campagna started all three seasons for the green and gold.

Ours knows how important senior leadership has to be.

“Since I’m a three-year starter, I got to make a bigger impact than everyone else, since I have more experience,” said Ours. “I know what Friday nights are like, so I’ve got to make more plays as a leader.”

The Cougars have experience on the line too. Senior linemen Stephen Baldwin and Chris Stone also return.

Davis loves being able to be a leader on the team alongside the large senior class.

“I really love it,” said Davis. “I remember as a freshman looking up to my leaders, and I hope that the younger kids are looking up to me the same way I did to them. Just being able to give them the experience that I’ve learned throughout the years, it’s helping them and it’s helping me as well.”

The experience will certainly play a factor. Nevertheless, the Cougars realize there is still work that needs to be done. They know their first steps toward reurning to the playoffs are taken in summer camp.

“We’ve been out here Monday through Thursday, lifting every day, conditioning, getting better, going through our plays and so on,” said Ours. “We’re doing everything little by little to get where we need to be for the first game.”

Januzzi joins Ours and Davis in the pursuit to give the Blackhawk community what they love, which is smashmouth football. Januzzi spent the offseason becoming a better leader and hitting the weight room.

“I’ve been gaining good weight, getting faster and stronger up in the weight room and on the field,” said Januzzi. “And just being a better leader. That’s a big one.”

Strength and conditioning are especially important with how Blackhawk plays. They love to pound the ball and to be the more physical team.

This season, Davis and the team want to limit mistakes and capitalize on every opportunity.

“We’re perfecting each play,” said Davis. “We keep repping it over and over and over again until we get it perfect. That’s what’s going to help us.”

Despite a ton of starters returning on offense, the team will have a new quarterback with Carson Davidson graduating. Junior Alex Pritchard and sophomore Stephen Knallay are expected to play the position.

“Those guys are guys that are battling it out and the big thing about them is they’re tremendous athletes,” said Hayward. “ Whoever does not win it, you’ll see on the other side of the ball playing defense.”

Both Knallay and Pritchard are baseball players.

Coach Hayward has trust in either quarterback. He and the team are focused on keeping the tradition of hard-nosed football intact.

“We have a lot of tradition at Blackhawk, so being a coach there, you see how much it means to people years after they’re done playing,” said Hayward. “It is a really cool thing and I’m very fortunate to be where I’m at.”

The players trust Hayward and they feel like they have the chance to make a run this season. Davis loves how Hayward focuses on the little things in football.

“I enjoy how passionate he is,” said Davis. “He comes out to the field every day and he makes us push. He fixes the tiny little things. If we’re a centimeter off on her step, he fixes it and we rep it out until we get it right.”

Januzzi is also grateful for his teammates. He sees the team chemistry as an advantage for the team.

“I’ve been playing with all these boys since I was 8,” said Januzzi. “Just growing up together, playing these teams together and just learning together and winning, it’s always amazing.”

Hayward expects the team to give the community what they hope to see year in and year out.

“We’ll be green and gold,” said Hayward. “That means you’re going to see that traditional Blackhawk. You’re going to see us playing through that final whistle. You’re going to see us playing 100%, 100% of the time, and it’s going to be that old smashmouth football.”

Blackhawk

Coach: Zack Hayward

2021 record: 2-8, 0-5 in Class 4A Parkway Conference

All-time record: 326-192-8

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Beaver Falls, 7

9.2 at Highlands, 7

9.9 Mars. 7

9.16 Ambridge*, 7

9.23 at Chartiers Valley*, 7

9.30 at Central Valley*, 7

10.7 Aliquippa*, 7

10.14 at West Allegheny*, 7

10.21 at Montour*, 7

10.28 New Castle*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Carson Davidson*

83-157, 933 yards, 7 TDs

Rushing: Zach Ours

42-289

Receiving: Lorenzo Jenkins*

39-408

FAST FACTS

• The Cougars won four of their WPIAL titles in the 1990s (1991, 1992, 1993, and 1997).

• Coach Zack Hayward played for Geneva College and was a three-year starter. He earned All-American honors in two of those seasons for the Golden Tornadoes.

• The Cougars had a winning percentage over .500 every season in the 1990s, going 104-20-4 from 1990-1999.

• Greg Best is the only Blackhawk alum to make the NFL. Best went to Kansas State and played for the Steelers in 1983 and the Cleveland Browns in 1984. Best had the longest fumble return in the 1983 season and the longest fumble return in Steelers history, punching in a 94-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.