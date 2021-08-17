Blue-chip QB boosts West Allegheny’s hopes

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny quarterback Gavin Miller throws a pass during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny quarterback Gavin Miller pumps up his team during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Ja’Shon Spencer catches a pass during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Nodin Tracy catches a pass during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny head coach Dave Schoppe watches practice next to quarterback Gavin Miller on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny quarterback Gavin Miller works out during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Previous Next

As September became October last season, West Allegheny was 3-1 and in good shape to earn one of eight Class 5A football playoff spots.

However, the Indians lost their final three games and missed the postseason for a second straight year.

West A coach Dave Schoppe wasn’t pleased with the end result, but he has tried to take the good with the not-so-good.

“The fact that we even had a season was the result of many people working hard to provide all student-athletes an opportunity to play, have some fun and create memories that will last a lifetime,” he said. “As for where we ended the season, we were disappointed in not achieving our goals and making the playoffs and felt that we really underachieved.”

In an effort to hop back on the postseason train, the Indians return six starters on both offense and defense.

The blue chipper is quarterback Gavin Miller. The senior is getting some football interest after throwing for over 1,500 yards in only seven games.

“To have Gavin Miller coming back to lead our offense is a tremendous positive,” Schoppe said. “With another year of experience under his belt, I expect Gavin to take on more of a leadership role and to have a better understanding of the offense. From his experience and understanding, Gavin will have more freedom to make adjustments to offensive plays to make sure we have the best call for our offense to be successful.”

Miller is a shortstop and pitcher on the Indians baseball team and has an offer to play college baseball at Auburn.

“I think I have a very strong knowledge of the offense and what the coaches are trying to do on every play,” Miller said. “I can read defenses pretty quickly, and I think I’ve shown a regular ability to extend plays as a general playmaker. I know I can make every throw on the field.

“At the end of the day, I will do whatever it takes to win.”

While Miller leads the passing attack, the ground game will be headed by junior running back Nodin Tracy.

“He has been unselfish,” Schoppe said. “He has moved offensively and defensively to make the team better. Offensively he has moved from receiver to running back, and defensively, he has moved from corner to outside linebacker.”

Some of the other key players returning include seniors JaShon Spencer (WR/DB), Devan Zirwas (TE/ILB), Nathan Toner (OL) and juniors Shane Tuthill (OL/DL) and Nico Taddy (WR/S).

While West Allegheny is expected to be better in 2021, earning one of the top four spots in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference to qualify for the playoffs won’t be easy.

“The Allegheny Six Conference is one of the top conferences,” Schoppe said. “You must prepare every week for a battle. There are no easy games or weeks off. The coaches always have their teams prepared and will always give you some new wrinkles. You must be prepared for the best of each team each week.”

West Allegheny

Coach: Dave Schoppe

2020 record: 3-4, 1-4 in Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference

All-time record: 374-357-14

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.3 at Trinity, 7

9.10 at Montour, 7

9.17 Shaler, 7

9.24 at Kiski Area, 7

10.1 at Bethel Park*, 7

10.8 Upper St. Clair*, 7

10.15 South Fayette*, 7

10.22 at Peters Township*, 7

10.29 Moon*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Gavin Miller

111-200, 1,527 yards, 12 TDs

Rushing: *Nico Flati

74-352, TD

Receiving: Jashaun Spencer

39-670, 4 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Dave Schoppe begins his second season as head coach at his alma mater, West Allegheny.

• West Allegheny is still searching for its first playoff appearance in the post-Bob Palko era. The Indians are coming off back-to-back three-win seasons after reaching the 5A finals and losing to Penn Hills in 2018.

• The Indians have won eight WPIAL football championships, but this is the 20th anniversary of their only PIAA football crown. After winning a third straight district title, quarterback Tyler Palko led West A to Hershey for a third straight clash in the AAA state finals against District 1 Strath Haven. After losing in 1999 and 2000, the Indians beat the Panthers, 28-13.

• Including preceding schools in the district, this is the 72nd season of West Allegheny football. The Indians have a record of 558-321-44 all-time.

