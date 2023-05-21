Both WPIAL team tennis champs knocked out in PIAA semifinals
Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 5:24 PM
Both WPIAL team tennis champions bowed out in the state semifinals Saturday.
Gateway (14-4) lost 3-0 to Conestoga (17-2), the second seed out of District 1, in Class 3A.
Conestoga won both doubles matches without dropping a game and took No. 2 singles in straight sets to secure three victories and end the match.
Sewickley Academy (13-3) fell to District 3 champion Lancaster Country Day (20-0), 3-0.
Lancaster Country Day won both doubles matches in straight sets and the No. 2 singles match without losing a game to secure the three needed victories.
