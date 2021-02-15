Bowen resigns after 9 seasons as Hempfield football coach

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM

Hempfield head coach Rich Bowen participates in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7on7 tournament on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School.

Hempfield football coach Rich Bowen resigned Monday after nine seasons, citing professional reasons for his departure.

Bowen, 57, had a record of 30-55 with four WPIAL playoff trips, including in 2016 when the Spartans played in WPIAL Class 6A for the first time.

“I loved my time at Hempfield. It’s been a great nine years,” Bowen said. “I appreciate all the support from so many people. I put my heart and soul into the job.”

Hempfield had a winning record (6-4) in 2013, Bowen’s second season. The Spartans have not won a playoff game since 1997.

This past season, Hempfield finished 1-4 and had its last two games canceled because of covid-19 interruptions.

“You think about all the families and kids you’ve coached over the years,” Bowen said. “So many good people. I am proud of what we accomplished. I think the program is in a good spot for future success. We had a good group of sophomores. The future is bright.”

Bowen, a former Parade All-American quarterback at Serra Catholic where he won a WPIAL title in 1981, was on Pitt’s 1982 Cotton Bowl team before he transferred to Youngstown State and played tight end.

Bowen also coached at Serra Catholic, Elizabeth Forward and Yough and was an assistant at Waynesburg University.

He coached Serra to a WPIAL Class A title in 2007. His career record is 133-148-1.

He will stay on as assistant athletic director at Hempfield until his contract ends in June. He has not ruled out a return to coaching.

