Bowling Green football targets 4 WPIAL juniors

Sunday, January 13, 2019 | 10:18 PM

Four WPIAL juniors announced football offers from Bowling Green this week including the first for Hempfield lineman Fintan Brose.

Penn Hills safety Aakeem Snell, Woodland Hills tight end Joshua Rawlings and Central Catholic defensive end A.J. Beatty also added offers from the Mid-American Conference school.

Beatty (6-5, 250) received a Miami (Ohio) offer Sunday as well, increasing his scholarship list that already included UMass, Yale, Ball State, Central Michigan, Toledo, William & Mary and Kent State.

Rawlings (6-6, 235) lists UMass, Western Michigan, Yale, William & Mary, Virginia, Kent State, Akron, Temple and Toledo.

Snell (6-3, 185) added both Bowling Green and Toledo on Saturday. Brose (6-4, 280) announced Bowling Green as his first offer.

