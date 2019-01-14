Bowling Green football targets 4 WPIAL juniors

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, January 13, 2019 | 10:18 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Woodland Hills tight end Josh Rawlings prepares for the upcoming 2018 season Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Four WPIAL juniors announced football offers from Bowling Green this week including the first for Hempfield lineman Fintan Brose.

Penn Hills safety Aakeem Snell, Woodland Hills tight end Joshua Rawlings and Central Catholic defensive end A.J. Beatty also added offers from the Mid-American Conference school.

Beatty (6-5, 250) received a Miami (Ohio) offer Sunday as well, increasing his scholarship list that already included UMass, Yale, Ball State, Central Michigan, Toledo, William & Mary and Kent State.

Rawlings (6-6, 235) lists UMass, Western Michigan, Yale, William & Mary, Virginia, Kent State, Akron, Temple and Toledo.

Snell (6-3, 185) added both Bowling Green and Toledo on Saturday. Brose (6-4, 280) announced Bowling Green as his first offer.

Blessed to receive my 8th offer from Bowling Green University. Thank you God🙏🏻 @210ths pic.twitter.com/18ZGa1M5m7 — Aj Beatty🎥 (@ajbeatty88) January 10, 2019

So thankful to receive my first offer from Bowling Green State University pic.twitter.com/vGHuzSIgJe — Fintan Brose (@brose_fintan) January 12, 2019

Blessed to receive an offer from Bowling green State University⚪️🔶 pic.twitter.com/BVKeKqqbol — Aakeem snell (@ARS_2313) January 11, 2019

