Boys and girls section basketball and scholastic wrestling in first full week of 2020

Sunday, January 5, 2020 | 10:04 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Arnold Vento (33) looks to get by Latrobe’s Frankie Newill (15) during a Class 6A game Dec. 23, 2019, at Fox Chapel.

The first full week of 2020 is a busy one, filled with plenty of scholastic hoops and high school wrestling this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games including the HSSN Video Stream Games of the Week. We also have boys and girls hoops action from both District 6 and District 9.

We also have WPIAL section wrestling and the Rebel Yell sponsored by Essey Tires podcasts four times a week here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Jan. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Upper St. Clair at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Plum at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Blackhawk at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Seton LaSalle at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, Jan. 7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Norwin at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Montour at South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Beaver at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Pine-Richland at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hempfield at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Chartiers Valley at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kiski Area at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Highlands at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Riverside at New Brighton at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mapletown at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Penns Manor at Purchase Line at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Boys Basketball – Blairsville at Saltsburg at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL boys basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – McKeesport at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Bentworth at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Blairsville at Saltsburg at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Girls Basketball – Brookville at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Thursday, Jan. 9

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: Armstrong at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: Knoch at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Indiana at Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Freedom at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Penns Manor at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 9 Boys Basketball – Allegheny-Clarion Valley at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Friday, Jan. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast – Video Stream: WPIAL girls basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Blackhawk at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: New Castle at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200 and audio only on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Geibel Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Pine-Richland at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McKeesport at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Derry at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ringgold at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – South Park at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Brentwood at Serra Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Western Beaver at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills at 6 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Connellsville at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Blairsville at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Saturday, Jan. 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Greensburg Salem at 4:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

