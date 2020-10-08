Boys golf teams earn spots in WPIAL Class AAA, AA semifinals

By:

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 2:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski chips onto the green on Hole 12 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Fox Chapel boys golf coach Bryan Deal feels the competition for the Class AAA team title will be tight next week.

“There are some teams that are good enough to win that won’t make it through the semifinals,” Deal said. “There are seven or eight teams that have a shot at it.”

The WPIAL announced sites and pairings earlier this week for the Class AAA and AA semifinals, which will take place Monday and Tuesday.

The top three finishers in each classification will advance to the finals Oct. 15 at Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course near Smithton.

Fox Chapel is the returning Class AAA champion, while Sewickley Academy is going after its eighth consecutive title in Class AA.

Class AAA teams competing at River Forest Country Club in Freeport are Belle Vernon, Fox Chapel, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy and Upper St. Clair.

The other Class AAA semifinal is at Champion Lakes near Bolivar. The teams there are Baldwin, Central Catholic, Franklin Regional, Indiana, Montour, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Uniontown and West Allegheny.

“I believe our site has the stronger competition,” Deal said. “You’re going to have to play well to advance.”

In Class AA, the WPIAL moved one semifinal to Tuesday at Beaver Valley Country Club. The teams there are Ellwood City, Hopewell, Neshannock, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, Serra Catholic, Shenango and South Side.

The other semifinal in Class AA is Monday at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The teams there are Burrell, Carmichaels, Derry, Fort Cherry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Keystone Oaks, Northgate, Sewickley Academy, South Park and Waynesburg.

The WPIAL boys champions will join the Greensburg Central Catholic girls (Class AA) and Peters Township girls (Class AAA) at the PIAA team championship Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .