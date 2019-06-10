Boys lacrosse standouts voted to WPIAL All-Star teams
By: Michael Love
Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 10:31 PM
The All-WPIAL boys lacrosse teams were selected in a vote of the Class AAA and AA coaches.
WPIAL Class AAA champion Pine-Richland, runner-up Mt. Lebanon and semifinalist North Allegheny led the way with three selections each.
Pine-Richland attacker Dane Dowiak was selected the Class AAA Player of the Year.
In Class AA, WPIAL champion Mars had three selected to the All-WPIAL squad, including Player of the Year Michael Doyle (attack).
Runner-up Hampton placed five on the team, and third-place Quaker Valley had three voted in.
Here are the All-WPIAL selections, as well as the all-section honorees, for both Class AAA and AA:
All-WPIAL
Class AAA
John Sramac, Attack, Mt. Lebanon
Dane Dowiak, Attack, Pine-Richland
Isaiah Davis, Attack, North Allegheny
Connor Bachman, Attack, Butler
Logan Gebhart, Midfield, Canon-McMillan
Will Harnick, Midfield, Pine-Richland
Matt Osten, Midfield, North Allegheny
Colm O’Connor, Midfield, Shady Side Academy
Adam Marks, Faceoff, Mt. Lebanon
Jon Scherer, LSM, Pine-Richland
Graham Childs, Defense, Fox Chapel
Antonio Obarto, Defense, North Allegheny
Jake Wineweaser, Defense, Seneca Valley
Ronan O’Connor, Defense, Shady Side Academy
Tucker Welsh, Goalie, Mt. Lebanon
Player of the Year – Dane Dowiak, Attack, Pine-Richland
Coach of the Year – Tim Schreiber, Bethel Park
Class AA
Michael Doyle, Attack, Mars
Max Saltrelli, Attack, Hampton
David Kraus, Attack, Quaker Valley
Evan Frund, Attack, Quaker Valley
Mitchell DeBiase, Midfield, Franklin Regional
Harper Cook, Midfield, Hampton
Garrett Reinke, Midfield, Mars
Zach Jadlocki, Midfield, Moon
Jake Schwarzbach, Faceoff, Hampton
Alex Winklosky, LSM, Hampton
Max Obenrader, Defense, Hampton
Alek Beddings, Defense, Moon
Harrison Bould, Defense, Quaker Valley
Nate Smith, Defense, Mars
Josh Thomas, Goalie, Sewickley Academy
Player of the Year – Michael Doyle, Mars
Coach of the Year – David Riley, Freeport
All-Section 1-AAA
John Sramac, Attack, Mt. Lebanon
Tim Daschbach, Attack, Upper St. Clair
Mike Vilsack, Attack, Peters Township
Zach Radcliffe, Attack, Bethel Park
Logan Gebhart, Midfield, Canon McMillan
Jack Sullivan, Midfield, Mt. Lebanon
Logan Tobias, Midfield, Upper St. Clair
Griffin Martin, Midfield, Penn-Trafford
Adam Marks, Faceoff, Mt. Lebanon
Jack DeGurian, LSM, Peters Township
Jacob Pepple, Defense, Penn-Trafford
Ben Davin, Defense, Bethel Park
Ethan Rutkowski, Defense, Upper St. Clair
Ryan Pochek, Defense, Mt. Lebanon
Tucker Welsh, Goalie, Mt. Lebanon
All-Section 2-AAA
Dane Dowiak, Attack, Pine-Richland
Noah Vandewater, Attack, Seneca Valley
Isaiah Davis, Attack, North Allegheny
Connor Bachman, Attack, Butler
Will Harnick, Midfield, Fox Chapel
Matt Osten, Midfield, North Allegheny
Ben Maenza, Midfield, North Allegheny
Colm O’Connor, Midfield, Shady Side Academy
Jon Scherer, LSM, Pine-Richland
Antonio Obarto, Defense, North Allegheny
Graham Childs, Defense, Fox Chapel
Brendan Hein, Defense, Pine-Richland
Jake Mineweaser, Defense, Seneca Valley
Ronan O’Connor, Defense, Shady Side Academy
Mike Dimarsico, Goalie, Shady Side Academy
All-Section 1-AA
Michael Doyle, Attack, Mars
Chris Sicher, Attack, Mars
Donovan Palmer, Attack, Plum
Max Saltrelli, Attack, Hampton
Mitchell DeBiase, Midfield, Franklin Regional
Harper Cook, Midfield, Hampton
Zane Mundy, Midfield, Mars
Garrett Reinke, Midfield, Mars
Jake Schwarzbach, Faceoff, Hampton
Alex Winklosky, LSM, Hampton
Ben Wholin, Defense, Franklin Regional
Max Obenrader, Defense, Hampton
Josh Anderson, Defense, Hampton
Nate Smith, Defense, Mars
Gavin Honeycutt, Goalie, Mars
All-Section 2-AA
Christian James, Attack, North Hills
David Kraus, Attack, Quaker Valley
Evan Frund, Attack, Quaker Valley
Zach Ziegler, Attack, Moon
Zach Jadlocki, Midfield, Moon
Jack Wentz, Midfield, Sewickley Academy
Trip Eubanks, Midfield, Quaker Valley
Zack Mey, Midfield, South Fayette
Cooper Heisler, Faceoff, Moon
Cole Musser, LSM, Quaker Valley
Dan Phillips, Defense, Sewickley Academy
Harrison Bould, Defense, Quaker Valley
Alek Beddings, Defense, Moon
Max Bauer, Defense, North Hills
Jackson DeWitt, Defense, South Fayette
Josh Thomas, Goalie, Sewickley Academy
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
Tags: Bethel Park, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair
