Boys lacrosse standouts voted to WPIAL All-Star teams

By: Michael Love

Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 10:31 PM

The All-WPIAL boys lacrosse teams were selected in a vote of the Class AAA and AA coaches.

WPIAL Class AAA champion Pine-Richland, runner-up Mt. Lebanon and semifinalist North Allegheny led the way with three selections each.

Pine-Richland attacker Dane Dowiak was selected the Class AAA Player of the Year.

In Class AA, WPIAL champion Mars had three selected to the All-WPIAL squad, including Player of the Year Michael Doyle (attack).

Runner-up Hampton placed five on the team, and third-place Quaker Valley had three voted in.

Here are the All-WPIAL selections, as well as the all-section honorees, for both Class AAA and AA:

All-WPIAL

Class AAA

John Sramac, Attack, Mt. Lebanon

Dane Dowiak, Attack, Pine-Richland

Isaiah Davis, Attack, North Allegheny

Connor Bachman, Attack, Butler

Logan Gebhart, Midfield, Canon-McMillan

Will Harnick, Midfield, Pine-Richland

Matt Osten, Midfield, North Allegheny

Colm O’Connor, Midfield, Shady Side Academy

Adam Marks, Faceoff, Mt. Lebanon

Jon Scherer, LSM, Pine-Richland

Graham Childs, Defense, Fox Chapel

Antonio Obarto, Defense, North Allegheny

Jake Wineweaser, Defense, Seneca Valley

Ronan O’Connor, Defense, Shady Side Academy

Tucker Welsh, Goalie, Mt. Lebanon

Player of the Year – Dane Dowiak, Attack, Pine-Richland

Coach of the Year – Tim Schreiber, Bethel Park

Class AA

Michael Doyle, Attack, Mars

Max Saltrelli, Attack, Hampton

David Kraus, Attack, Quaker Valley

Evan Frund, Attack, Quaker Valley

Mitchell DeBiase, Midfield, Franklin Regional

Harper Cook, Midfield, Hampton

Garrett Reinke, Midfield, Mars

Zach Jadlocki, Midfield, Moon

Jake Schwarzbach, Faceoff, Hampton

Alex Winklosky, LSM, Hampton

Max Obenrader, Defense, Hampton

Alek Beddings, Defense, Moon

Harrison Bould, Defense, Quaker Valley

Nate Smith, Defense, Mars

Josh Thomas, Goalie, Sewickley Academy

Player of the Year – Michael Doyle, Mars

Coach of the Year – David Riley, Freeport

All-Section 1-AAA

John Sramac, Attack, Mt. Lebanon

Tim Daschbach, Attack, Upper St. Clair

Mike Vilsack, Attack, Peters Township

Zach Radcliffe, Attack, Bethel Park

Logan Gebhart, Midfield, Canon McMillan

Jack Sullivan, Midfield, Mt. Lebanon

Logan Tobias, Midfield, Upper St. Clair

Griffin Martin, Midfield, Penn-Trafford

Adam Marks, Faceoff, Mt. Lebanon

Jack DeGurian, LSM, Peters Township

Jacob Pepple, Defense, Penn-Trafford

Ben Davin, Defense, Bethel Park

Ethan Rutkowski, Defense, Upper St. Clair

Ryan Pochek, Defense, Mt. Lebanon

Tucker Welsh, Goalie, Mt. Lebanon

All-Section 2-AAA

Dane Dowiak, Attack, Pine-Richland

Noah Vandewater, Attack, Seneca Valley

Isaiah Davis, Attack, North Allegheny

Connor Bachman, Attack, Butler

Will Harnick, Midfield, Fox Chapel

Matt Osten, Midfield, North Allegheny

Ben Maenza, Midfield, North Allegheny

Colm O’Connor, Midfield, Shady Side Academy

Jon Scherer, LSM, Pine-Richland

Antonio Obarto, Defense, North Allegheny

Graham Childs, Defense, Fox Chapel

Brendan Hein, Defense, Pine-Richland

Jake Mineweaser, Defense, Seneca Valley

Ronan O’Connor, Defense, Shady Side Academy

Mike Dimarsico, Goalie, Shady Side Academy

All-Section 1-AA

Michael Doyle, Attack, Mars

Chris Sicher, Attack, Mars

Donovan Palmer, Attack, Plum

Max Saltrelli, Attack, Hampton

Mitchell DeBiase, Midfield, Franklin Regional

Harper Cook, Midfield, Hampton

Zane Mundy, Midfield, Mars

Garrett Reinke, Midfield, Mars

Jake Schwarzbach, Faceoff, Hampton

Alex Winklosky, LSM, Hampton

Ben Wholin, Defense, Franklin Regional

Max Obenrader, Defense, Hampton

Josh Anderson, Defense, Hampton

Nate Smith, Defense, Mars

Gavin Honeycutt, Goalie, Mars

All-Section 2-AA

Christian James, Attack, North Hills

David Kraus, Attack, Quaker Valley

Evan Frund, Attack, Quaker Valley

Zach Ziegler, Attack, Moon

Zach Jadlocki, Midfield, Moon

Jack Wentz, Midfield, Sewickley Academy

Trip Eubanks, Midfield, Quaker Valley

Zack Mey, Midfield, South Fayette

Cooper Heisler, Faceoff, Moon

Cole Musser, LSM, Quaker Valley

Dan Phillips, Defense, Sewickley Academy

Harrison Bould, Defense, Quaker Valley

Alek Beddings, Defense, Moon

Max Bauer, Defense, North Hills

Jackson DeWitt, Defense, South Fayette

Josh Thomas, Goalie, Sewickley Academy

