Boys Soccer WPIAL Championship dates and times
Monday, October 28, 2019 | 12:02 PM
The dates and times for the WPIAL boys soccer championships at Highmark Stadium have been released for all four classifications and they will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
Consolation games taking place in A, AA and AAA are set to be played on Wednesday. Times and locations have yet to be released.
Class AAAA
No. 4 Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) vs. No. 2 Mount Lebanon (15-4-1), 8 p.m. on Thursday
Class AAA
No. 1 Franklin Regional (18-0-1) vs. No. 7 West Allegheny (14-5-1), 2 p.m. on Saturday
Class AA
No. 1 Quaker Valley (19-2) vs. No. 2 Deer Lakes (16-4), 8 p.m. on Friday
Class A
No. 1 Winchester Thurston (16-1) vs. No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1), 6 p.m. on Friday
