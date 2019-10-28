Boys Soccer WPIAL Championship dates and times

Monday, October 28, 2019 | 12:02 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis celebrates his goal with Nate Ward (12) next to Springdale’s Roman Liberati during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hampton High School.

The dates and times for the WPIAL boys soccer championships at Highmark Stadium have been released for all four classifications and they will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Consolation games taking place in A, AA and AAA are set to be played on Wednesday. Times and locations have yet to be released.

Class AAAA

No. 4 Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) vs. No. 2 Mount Lebanon (15-4-1), 8 p.m. on Thursday

Class AAA

No. 1 Franklin Regional (18-0-1) vs. No. 7 West Allegheny (14-5-1), 2 p.m. on Saturday

Class AA

No. 1 Quaker Valley (19-2) vs. No. 2 Deer Lakes (16-4), 8 p.m. on Friday

Class A

No. 1 Winchester Thurston (16-1) vs. No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1), 6 p.m. on Friday

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Mt. lebanon, Quaker Valley, West Allegheny, Winchester Thurston