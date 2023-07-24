Bradford Woods Conservancy hosts storytelling evening July 28.

Monday, July 24, 2023

The Bradford Woods Conservancy will host its annual storytelling event, Friday evening July 28 at 7 p.m.

Folks will gather at the reserve in Bradford Woods at the corner of Lincoln and Bradford Road, where they can walk down the trail to a beautiful outdoor area and sit around the campfire to listen to storytellers.

S’mores will be made around the campfire before storytelling.

Those planning to attend should bring a blanket to sit on the grass or a chair and a flashlight for leaving, as it might be getting dark.

There is no parking at the reserve so people will have to park elsewhere and walk in.

This event is sponsored by the Bradford Woods Conservancy and it is free.