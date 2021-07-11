Bradish tosses no-hitter to lead Latrobe in opener of District 31 Legion semifinals

Saturday, July 10, 2021 | 9:16 PM

Jake Bradish has pitched in big games all season for the Latrobe American Legion team, and he has had some great games.

But Saturday’s Game 1 of the District 31 semifinals might be his most memorable.

Bradish pitched a no-hitter to lead Latrobe to a 4-0 victory against Young Township to open the best-of-three series. Game 2 is noon Sunday at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon.

Bradish out-dueled Young Township’s Dustin Coleman, who held Latrobe scoreless for three innings. Bradish walked one and hit two batters. He retired 14 consecutive batters to end the game.

The Jethawks broke through in the fourth inning. Ben Anderson singled and scored on Logan Gustafson’s bases-loaded single. Clay Petrosky later drew a bases-loaded walk to score Grant Dowden, who walked.

Latrobe added two more runs in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Dowden and single by Gustafson.

Anderson, Vinny Amatucci and Gustafson had two hits each for the Jethawks.

Yough 11, Bushy Run 5 — At Harrison City, Yough scored six runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a Game 1 win.

Game 2 is 4 p.m. Sunday at Yough High School.

Cam Pritts’ two-run single and Nate Wilkins’ RBI doubled highlighted the first inning.

Wilkins had three hits for Yough, and Mike Bell, winning pitcher Vinny Martin and Pritts had two hits each. Martin had three RBIs.

Yough built a 10-1 lead before Bushy Run scored four runs in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 10-5.

Martin allowed six hits and struck out three.

Liam Hileman tripled for Bushy Run.

