Brashear linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson chooses Penn State

Friday, July 15, 2022 | 7:49 PM

Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson, a four-star recruit and Pennsylvania’s top prospect in the 2023 class, committed Friday to Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker had nearly 30 offers and chose the Nittany Lions over finalists Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech. The City League star made his announcement at Willie Stargell Field, a community field in Homewood.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

