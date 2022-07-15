Brashear linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson chooses Penn State

Friday, July 15, 2022 | 7:49 PM

Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson committed to Penn State on Friday. Courtesy of Gail Witenske Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson competes during the 2022 season. Previous Next

Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson, a four-star recruit and Pennsylvania’s top prospect in the 2023 class, committed Friday to Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker had nearly 30 offers and chose the Nittany Lions over finalists Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech. The City League star made his announcement at Willie Stargell Field, a community field in Homewood.

