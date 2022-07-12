Breaking down changes to the 2022-23, 2023-24 WPIAL gymnastics alignment

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 9:01 AM

The WPIAL gymnastics championships took place at Moon over the Feb. 11-12 weekend.

The WPIAL released new section alignments for the next two-year cycle in all sports, and changes will be implemented starting this fall.

This summer, the Tribune-Review will break down changes for each of the WPIAL sports.

Here’s a look at the upcoming WPIAL gymnastics season:

2021-22 WPIAL championships

WPIAL team champion: Moon, 143.666

WPIAL all-around: Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 37.775 (Advanced); Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 36.175 (Intermediate I); Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 33.975 (Intermediate II)

WPIAL vault: Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.825 (Advanced); Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 9.400 (Intermediate I); Riley McElhinney, North Hills, 9.175 (Intermediate II)

WPIAL bars: Elizabeth Orosz, Deer Lakes, 9.425 (Advanced); Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.075 (Intermediate I); Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 8.150 (Intermediate II)

WPIAL beam: Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.500 (Advanced); Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.100 (Intermediate I); Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 8.750 (Intermediate II)

WPIAL floor: Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.675 (Advanced); Annabelle Herrle, Baldwin, 9.350 (Intermediate I); Irelynd Anthony, Moon, 8.600 (Intermediate II)

Notable changes

• The WPIAL gymnastics field grew by one for the next two-year cycle when North Hills decided to compete.

The Indians will form a seven-team section with Baldwin, Burrell, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, Pine- Richland and Thomas Jefferson.

• The other seven-team section remains intact: Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Hopewell, Moon, Montour, South Side and West Allegheny.

• The top three teams in each section as determined by section record qualify for the team championships.

• The individual championship is open to all competitors who have achieved designated qualifying scores.

Past champions

• Reigning champion Moon captured its sixth team title in the past 12 seasons last winter.

The Tigers have seven titles overall, trailing only North Allegheny’s 18.

Other multiple winners are Baldwin and Pine-Richland with three and Butler, Hampton, North Hills and Thomas Jefferson, with two each.

Central Valley won the 2021 championship after TJ captured back-to-back titles.

Key dates

Nov. 18: First practice date

Nov. 25: First scrimmage date

Dec. 2: First play date

Dec. 12: First section date

Feb. 10: WPIAL team championships

Feb. 11: WPIAL individual championships

Feb. 17-18: PA Classic state championships

2022-23, 2023-24 alignment

Section 1: Baldwin, Burrell, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson

Section 2: Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Hopewell, Moon, Montour, South Side, West Allegheny

