Breaking down changes to the 2022-23 WPIAL girls golf alignment

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | 11:15 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley's Eva Bulger watches her tee shot on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hannastown Golf Club. Submitted by Joe Sprumont Freeport's Lillie Snow hits a tee shot on No. 13 at Buffalo Golf Course in a scrimmage match against Penn Hills on Aug. 20, 2021. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic's Meghan Zambruno chips during last year's WPIAL Class 2A girls championship.

The WPIAL released new section alignments for the next two-year cycle in all sports, and changes will be implemented starting this fall.

This summer, the Tribune-Review will break down changes for each of the WPIAL sports.

Here’s a look at the upcoming WPIAL girls golf season:

2021 WPIAL championships

Class 3A team champion: Fox Chapel

Class 2A team champion: Greensburg C.C.

Class 3A individual champion: Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 72 (even)

Class 2A individual champion: Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 72 (even)

Notable changes

The WPIAL girls golf alignment includes few changes for the 35 area teams that will compete this fall.

Elizabeth Forward has moved up to Class 3A and will play in Section 2 with Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair.

Also in Class 3A, Oakland Catholic moved from Section 2 to Section 1, and Mars moved from Section 1 to Section 4.

Shady Side Academy, which voluntarily was playing up in Class 3A, will compete in Class 2A for the next two-year cycle.

The Bulldogs join Ambridge, Central Valley and Seton LaSalle in the four-team Section 2.

The WPIAL will move to a 36-hole format for the individual championships this season. All WPIAL qualifiers will play an 18-hole opening round, and then the top 36 players and ties advance to an 18-hole championship round a week later at a different course.

Scores from the two rounds are cumulative, meaning the WPIAL champion will be the player who cards the lowest score over all 36 holes.

The PIAA individual championships also will be returning to a 36-hole format.

The WPIAL individual championships will be held at Allegheny Country Club in 2023 and Oakmont Country Club in 2024.

Heading out

Ellwood City will not field a WPIAL girls golf team this season.

Key dates

Aug. 8: First practice date

Aug. 11: First play date

Aug. 15: First section date

Sept. 21: Individual section qualifiers

Sept. 26: WPIAL individual first round

Oct. 4: WPIAL individual finals, Valley Brook Country Club

Oct. 13: WPIAL team finals, Cedarbrook Golf Course

Oct. 17-18: PIAA individual finals, Penn State Golf Course

Oct. 19: PIAA team finals, Penn State Golf Course

2022-23 alignment

Class 3A (25 teams)

• Section 1: Blackhawk**, Moon**, North Allegheny*, Oakland Catholic, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley

• Section 2: Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon, Elizabeth Forward*, Peters Township, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair

• Section 3: Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hempfield*, Indiana, Norwin, Penn-Trafford

• Section 4: Armstrong, Butler, Fox Chapel, Kiski Area*, Mars, Shaler

Class 2A (10 teams)

• Section 1: Derry, Geibel, Greensburg C.C.*, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland

• Section 2: Ambridge, Central Valley, Seton LaSalle*, Shady Side Academy

*Host site for section tournament

**Cooperative sponsorship

