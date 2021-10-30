Breaking down the 2021 WPIAL football playoffs

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 7:26 PM

Class 6A

Favorite: Mt. Lebanon hasn’t won a WPIAL title or reached the finals since 2000, but the Blue Devils seem ready to end that drought. The senior trio of QB Joey Daniels, WR Eli Heidenreich and RB Alex Tecza lead an offense that averages 37.6 points — best in WPIAL 6A — and the defense allows 8.9. They also have a coach who knows a thing or two about WPIAL championships. Bob Palko, in his third year at Lebo, won eight titles at West Allegheny.

Challengers: Since football expanded to six classes in 2016, Central Catholic has won three of the five WPIAL titles in the largest classification. The Vikings are two-time defending champions and their defense ranks among the WPIAL’s best, led by senior tackle Donovan Hinish, a Notre Dame commit, and sophomore linebacker Anthony Speca, also a major-college recruit. Seneca Valley earned the No. 3 seed with a 17-12 victory Friday over North Allegheny. Raiders RB Nolan Dworek had 137 rushing yards and a TD in the win. Mt. Lebanon defeated Central Catholic, 35-14, and Seneca Valley, 38-7.

Don’t overlook: North Allegheny stumbled into the playoffs, but the Tigers were the WPIAL runners-up last season. They’re seeking their first title since winning three in a row from 2010-12.

Prediction: Mt. Lebanon over Central Catholic

Class 5A

Favorite: Moon wasn’t the preseason favorite, but the Tigers certainly proved themselves by winning the Allegheny Six title and finishing the regular season as the only undefeated team in WPIAL 5A. Moon has a battering ram in running back/linebacker Dylan Sleva (6-2, 225) and a talented offensive line that’s pushed aside every opponent so far. The team hasn’t reached the finals since winning the title in 1998.

Challengers: Penn-Trafford also has a strong running game behind senior Cade Yacamelli, a Wisconsin commit with 1,100 rushing yards. The Warriors have never won a WPIAL title but were runners-up in 1997, 2015 and ’17. Pine-Richland is the reigning champion but enters these playoffs with a far different lineup and a first-year coach. The Rams finished in a three-way tie with Penn Hills and North Hills atop the Northeast. Gateway was the preseason title favorite with sophomore QB Brad Birch and Cincinnati commit Patrick Body at WR.

Don’t overlook: Upper St. Clair won four of its last five games and played Moon tough in Week 7 before losing 16-13. A fierce nonconference schedule included losses to Mt. Lebanon, Pine-Richland and Penn Hills.

Prediction: Moon over Penn-Trafford

Class 4A

Favorite: Belle Vernon won the Big Eight title outright, but now the Leopards’ next goal is winning their first WPIAL title since 1995. They appear to have the pieces in place, starting with playmaking QB Devin Whitlock, who is dangerous as a runner, passer and kick returner. He and sophomore RB Quinton Martin, a major-college recruit, have rushed for more than 1,500 yards combined.

Challengers: Aliquippa has a Class A enrollment but the small-school team has found few equals in 4A. The Quips went undefeated in the Parkway for the second year in a row while outscoring foes 237-40. RB Tiqwai Hayes is a freshman standout. McKeesport finished second and Thomas Jefferson was third in the Big Eight behind Belle Vernon, but either could make a playoff run. TJ is the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion. Hampton won its first conference title since 2014 behind RBs Christian Liberto and Brock Borgo.

Don’t overlook: Beaver has shown a knack for winning close games, including twice in overtime and two others by six points or less.

Prediction: Belle Vernon over Aliquippa

Class 3A

Favorite: Is anybody a bigger favorite than Central Valley? The Warriors are the reigning WPIAL and PIAA champions, a pair of titles the Warriors seem determined to defend. Coach Mark Lyons’ team outscored its five conference opponents 245-19. Pitt commit Sean FitzSimmons has a team-high 27 tackles for a loss as a two-way lineman. RB Landon Alexander leads the offense with 1,341 rushing yards and 21 TDs.

Challengers: North Catholic and Elizabeth Forward won’t crown Central Valley quite yet. North Catholic won the Allegheny Seven with a defense that shut out six of its 10 opponents. Trojans LB Kyle Tipinski has D-I college offers. Elizabeth Forward was the WPIAL runner-up last fall while making its first championship appearance. The Warriors could make a return trip after winning the Interstate. Avonworth finished behind Central Valley in the Northwestern Six but dominated everyone else in the conference. Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland and South Allegheny tied for second in the Interstate.

Don’t overlook: A good nonconference schedule could boost Freeport after facing playoff qualifiers Avonworth, Armstrong and Serra Catholic.

Prediction: Central Valley over North Catholic

Class 2A

Favorite: In the span of a year, Steel Valley went from one win to the No. 1 seed. The team bounced back from a 1-5 season a year ago to win the Allegheny Conference title with an undefeated record in coach Ray Braszo’s third season with the Ironmen. It helps that they have the leading rusher in the WPIAL. Steel Valley senior Nijhay Burt has rushed for 1,814 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Challengers: This classification is arguably the deepest in the WPIAL with four undefeated teams and two others with one loss. Sto-Rox, which was ranked No. 1 for most of the season, hopes to make a return trip to the WPIAL finals after finishing as the runner-up last season. The Vikings are deep at the skill positions led by RB Jaymar Pearson, a 1,000-rusher with 15 TDs. Conference champions Laurel and Washington are threats as well. Laurel’s Luke McCoy (1,606 yards, 27 TDs) ranks second only to Burt in rushing yards. Washington and Steel Valley each won WPIAL titles in the past four seasons. Laurel last reached the finals in 1989.

Don’toverlook: Beaver Falls is the defending WPIAL champion and owns a six-game winning streak after starting 0-3.

Prediction: Sto-Rox over Steel Valley

Class A

Favorite: Who else but Clairton? The Bears have reached the WPIAL finals 12 times and won 10 titles since 2004. They were runners-up to Jeannette last year. Dual-threat QB Capone Jones leads this year’s team that’s won seven games in a row (one by forfeit). The Bears had surprisingly started 0-2, but those nonconference losses were to 2A contenders Steel Valley and Washington.

Challengers: Bishop Canevin has championship aspirations under second-year coach Rich Johnson. The Crusaders last reached the finals 31 years ago, winning 2A in 1990. They share a conference with Clairton and lost 28-18 in Week 6. Cornell won the Big Seven title ahead of Rochester, but lost a little momentum Friday with a 13-12 loss to OLSH. West Greene won the Tri-County South behind RB Colin Brady, a 1,300-yard rusher with 20 TDs.

Don’t overlook: Leechburg was third in the Eastern, which was arguably the deepest Class A conference. Blue Devils RB Braylan Lovelace rushed for 1,231 yards and 24 TDs.

Prediction: Clairton over Bishop Canevin

Check out complete WPIAL football brackets here.

