Breaking down the 2022-23, 2023-24 WPIAL rifle alignment
By:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 9:01 AM
The WPIAL released new section alignments for the next two-year cycle in all sports, and changes will be implemented starting this fall.
This summer, the Tribune-Review will break down changes for each of the WPIAL sports.
Here’s a look at the upcoming WPIAL rifle season:
2021-22 WPIAL championships
WPIAL team champion: Hempfield, 800-64x
WPIAL individual champion: Riley Dunn, McGuffey, 200-19x
Notable changes
• The WPIAL rifle alignment stayed the same for the league’s four sections, with 16 total teams set to compete again this winter.
Each section has four teams.
• Each team will shoot against section opponents twice and will have at least eight scheduled nonsection matches.
• The top two teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL team championships.
• The top 16 individual shooters at the WPIAL championships will advance to a state championship competition.
Past champions
• Hempfield has won four of the past five WPIAL team rifle championships.
Butler (2020) and Trinity (2017) also are recent winners. Woodland Hills won titles in 2012, ’14, ’15 and ’16. Hempfield won the 2013 title.
The Spartans have won six total titles.
• Munhall holds the WPIAL record with 23 team titles. Trinity (18), Mt. Lebanon (7), Bethel Park (6), Woodland Hills (6) and Churchill (5) also have won at least 5.
Key dates
Nov. 18: First practice date
Nov. 25: First scrimmage date
Dec. 2: First play date
Feb. 7: WPIAL team championships
Feb. 9: WPIAL individual championships
2022-23, 2023-24 alignment
Section 1: McGuffey, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg Central, West Greene
Section 2: Avella, Bethel Park, Trinity, Washington
Section 3: Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Woodland Hills
Section 4: Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Plum
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
More High School Rifle• Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Lydia Dunn
• Penn-Trafford juniors score top 5 finishes at WPIAL rifle championships
• McGuffey’s Riley Dunn wins WPIAL rifle championship
• Hempfield wins 6th WPIAL rifle championship
• Hempfield rifle team aims to defend WPIAL championship