Breaking down the 2022-23 WPIAL wrestling semifinals
By:
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 4:29 PM
WPIAL team wrestling championship
Class 3A
Semifinals
10 a.m. Saturday at Peters Township High School
No. 1 Waynesburg (12-2) vs. No. 4 Connellsville (14-4)
Path to semifinals: Waynesburg defeated Fox Chapel, 54-9, in first round and Plum, 48-14, in the quarterfinals. Connellsville defeated Franklin Regional, 46-18, in the first round and West Allegheny, 36-24, in quarterfinals.
Playoff record: Waynesburg (28 years, 3A 36-26, 5 years 2A 11-2); Connellsville (45 years, 86-38).
WPIAL team tournament titles: Waynesburg (7, 3A: 1989, 2020, 2021, 2022; 2A: 1979, 1980, 1988); Connellsville (7, 3A: 1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2008).
WPIAL semifinal appearances: Waynesburg (2A: 5; 3A: 11); Connellsville (3A: 26)
Record in finals: Waynesburg (7-4); Connellsville (7-8)
Last meeting: Connellsville 36, Waynesburg 33 (Dec. 22, 2022)
2022 championship: Waynesburg 35, Connellsville 18
The skinny: Waynesburg has won three consecutive WPIAL Class 3A titles. … Connellsville is the only team to qualify for the team tournament every year since it began in 1979. … Both teams have won one PIAA title, Connellsville in 2005 and Waynesburg in 2021.
Wrestlers to watch: Waynesburg: Mac Church (145 pounds), Rocco Welsh (172) and Eli Makel (285); Connellsville: Jacob Layton (121), Evan Petrovich (127) and Lonzy Vielma (139).
No. 2 Canon-McMillan (12-2) vs. No. 11 Hempfield (8-4)
Path to semifinals: Canon-McMillan defeated Penn-Trafford, 49-15, in the first round and Norwin, 56-9, in the quarterfinals. Hempfield defeated Trinity, 33-33, (criteria D most wins 7-6), in the first round and Butler, 32-31, in the quarterfinals.
Playoff record: Canon-McMillan (40 years, 94-33); Hempfield (26 years, 29-25).
WPIAL team tournament titles: Canon-McMillan (9, 3A: 1983, 1985, 1991, 1993, 1995, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013); Hempfield (1, 3A: 2007).
WPIAL semifinal appearances: Canon-McMillan (3A, 30); Hempfield (3A, 10)
Record in finals: Canon-McMillan (9-9); Hempfield (1-0)
Last meeting: Canon-McMillan 40, Hempfield 24 (Dec. 22, 2022)
2022 championship: Waynesburg 35, Connellsville 18
The skinny: Canon-McMillan won PIAA titles in 2012 and 2013. … Hempfield is 1-8 in the semifinals. … Canon-McMillan is 18-11 in the semifinals.
Wrestlers to watch: Canon-McMillan: Tanner Mizenko (107), Brandon Dami (127) and Matt Furman (172). Hempfield: Ethan Lebin (133), Eli Carr (139) and Lucas Kapusta (152).
Class 2A
Semifinals
Noon Saturday at at Chartiers-Houston
No. 1 Burgettstown (13-0) vs. No. 5 Frazier (11-6)
Path to semifinals: Burgettstown defeated Southmoreland, 70-3, in the first round and Mt. Pleasant, 42-25, in the quarterfinals. Frazier defeated Hopewell, 54-18, in the first round and Highlands, 45-20, in the quarterfinals.
Playoff record: Burgettstown (29 years, 20-20); Frazier (1 year, 2-0)
WPIAL team tournament titles: Burgettstown (29 years, 0); Frazier (1 year, 0)
WPIAL semifinal appearances: Burgettstown (2A, 10); Frazier (2A, 1)
Record in finals: Burgettstown (0-3); Frazier (0-0)
Last meeting: First meeting
2022 championship: Quaker Valley 30, Burrell 28
The skinny: Burgettstown is 0-3 in the finals and 3-6 in the semifinals. … The Blue Devils lost to Quaker Valley, 35-34, in the 2022 semifinals. … Frazier makes history every time it steps on the mat in the playoffs during its first appearance.
Wrestlers to watch: Burgettstown: Parker Sentipal (114), Dylan Slovick (127) and Joe Baronick (285). Frazier: Jonah Erdely (145), Ryan Celaschi (160) and Rune Lawrence (189).
No. 3 Burrell (10-3) vs. No. 2 Quaker Valley (14-4)
Path to semifinals: Burrell defeated Knoch, 71-3, in the first round and Laurel, 39-19, in the quarterfinals. Quaker Valley defeated Jefferson-Morgan, 42-36, in the first round and McGuffey, 44-21, in the quarterfinals.
Playoff record: Burrell (31 years, 67-13); Quaker Valley (6 years, 10-5)
WPIAL team tournament titles: Burrell (17, 2A: 1997, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021); Quaker Valley (1, 2A: 2022).
WPIAL semifinal appearances: Burrell (2A, 27); Quaker Valley (2A, 2)
Record in finals: Burrell (17-4); Quaker Valley (1-0)
Last meeting: Quaker Valley 30, Burrell 28 (Feb. 3, 2022)
2022 championship: Quaker Valley 30, Burrell 28
The skinny: Burrell has been in the 2A finals every year since 2003. Its semifinal record is 21-5. … The Bucs first title came in 1997. … Quaker Valley is 1-3 in the semifinals.
Wrestlers to watch: Burrell: Cam Baker (107), Cooper Hornack (127) and Isaac Lacinski (172). Quaker Valley: Jack Kazalas (127), Michael Carmody (139) and Logan Richey (145).
