Breaking down the WPIAL wrestling semifinals

WPIAL wrestling championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

1-Waynesburg (14-0) vs. 4-Canon-McMillan (11-3)

Noon Saturday at Peters Township

On the air: Trib HSSN (video stream); 1450 AM

How they got there: Waynesburg defeated Thomas Jefferson (61-3) and Norwin (52-10). Canon-McMillan defeated West Allegheny (45-28) and North Allegheny (43-24).

WPIAL titles: Waynesburg 6 (2A 1979, 1980, 1988; 3A 1989, 2020, 2021); Canon-McMillan 8 (1983, 1985, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013).

Finals record: Waynesburg (6-4), Canon-McMillan (8-9).

Semifinals appearances: Waynesburg 16, Canon-McMillan 29.

Previous meetings this season: Waynesburg won 55-10 and 37-24.

Wrestlers to watch: Waynesburg: Joe Simon (113 pounds), Mac Church (132), Colton Stoneking (138) and Rocco Welsh (172). Canon-McMillan: Brandon Dami (113), Jacob Houpt (120) and Andrew Binni (126).

3-Connellsville (17-1) vs. 2-Latrobe (11-0)

Noon Saturday at Peters Township

On the air: Trib HSSN (video stream)

How they got here: Connellsville defeated Peters Township (55-10) and Kiski Area (42-18). Latrobe defeated Penn-Trafford (41-15) and Butler (39-26).

WPIAL titles: Connellsville 7 (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2008); Latrobe 0.

Finals record: Connellsville (7-7), Latrobe (0-3).

Semifinals appearances: Connellsville 26, Latrobe 10.

Previous meeting: Latrobe won 38-19.

Wrestlers to watch: Connellsville: Chad Ozias (126), Lonzy Vielma (138) and Jared Keslar (160). Latrobe: Luke Willochell (106), Vinny Kilkeary (120), Nate Roth (138), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215).

Class 2A

Semifinals

1-Burrell (11-4) vs. 5-Mt. Pleasant (12-4)

Noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston

How they got here: Burrell defeated Montour (57-18). Mt. Pleasant defeated Jefferson-Morgan (51-19) and Beth-Center (37-28).

WPIAL titles: Burrell 17 (1997, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021); Mt. Pleasant 3 (2003, 2005, 2006).

Finals record: Burrell (16-3), Mt. Pleasant (3-1).

Semifinals appearances: Burrell 20, Mt. Pleasant 11.

Previous meeting: Burrell won 43-25.

Wrestlers to watch: Burrell: Cooper Hornack (120), Nico Ferra (132), Shawn Szymanski (145) and Cole Clark (189). Mt. Pleasant: Joe Longhi (106), Jamison Poklembo (138) and Dayton Pitzer (215).

2-Burgettstown (12-0) vs. 3-Quaker Valley (15-3)

Noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston

On the air: Trib HSSN; 95.3 FM

How they got here: Burgettstown defeated Southmoreland (60-9). Quaker Valley defeated Laurel (48-26).

WPIAL titles: Burgettstown 0, Quaker Valley 0.

Finals record: Burgettstown (0-3), Quaker Valley (0-0).

Semifinals appearances: Burgettstown 9, Quaker Valley 4.

Previous meeting: Did not meet this season.

Wrestlers to watch: Burgettstown: Parker Sentipal (106), Gaven Suica (126), Rudy Brown (138) and D.J. Slovick (160). Quaker Valley: Jack Kazalas (113), Logan Richey (120), Michael Carmody (132) and Patrick Cutchember (189).

*The semifinal winners will meet in the finals at 1:30 p.m.

