Breaking down the WPIAL wrestling semifinals
By:
Friday, February 4, 2022 | 2:11 PM
WPIAL wrestling championships
Class 3A
Semifinals
1-Waynesburg (14-0) vs. 4-Canon-McMillan (11-3)
Noon Saturday at Peters Township
On the air: Trib HSSN (video stream); 1450 AM
How they got there: Waynesburg defeated Thomas Jefferson (61-3) and Norwin (52-10). Canon-McMillan defeated West Allegheny (45-28) and North Allegheny (43-24).
WPIAL titles: Waynesburg 6 (2A 1979, 1980, 1988; 3A 1989, 2020, 2021); Canon-McMillan 8 (1983, 1985, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013).
Finals record: Waynesburg (6-4), Canon-McMillan (8-9).
Semifinals appearances: Waynesburg 16, Canon-McMillan 29.
Previous meetings this season: Waynesburg won 55-10 and 37-24.
Wrestlers to watch: Waynesburg: Joe Simon (113 pounds), Mac Church (132), Colton Stoneking (138) and Rocco Welsh (172). Canon-McMillan: Brandon Dami (113), Jacob Houpt (120) and Andrew Binni (126).
3-Connellsville (17-1) vs. 2-Latrobe (11-0)
Noon Saturday at Peters Township
On the air: Trib HSSN (video stream)
How they got here: Connellsville defeated Peters Township (55-10) and Kiski Area (42-18). Latrobe defeated Penn-Trafford (41-15) and Butler (39-26).
WPIAL titles: Connellsville 7 (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2008); Latrobe 0.
Finals record: Connellsville (7-7), Latrobe (0-3).
Semifinals appearances: Connellsville 26, Latrobe 10.
Previous meeting: Latrobe won 38-19.
Wrestlers to watch: Connellsville: Chad Ozias (126), Lonzy Vielma (138) and Jared Keslar (160). Latrobe: Luke Willochell (106), Vinny Kilkeary (120), Nate Roth (138), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215).
Class 2A
Semifinals
1-Burrell (11-4) vs. 5-Mt. Pleasant (12-4)
Noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston
How they got here: Burrell defeated Montour (57-18). Mt. Pleasant defeated Jefferson-Morgan (51-19) and Beth-Center (37-28).
WPIAL titles: Burrell 17 (1997, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021); Mt. Pleasant 3 (2003, 2005, 2006).
Finals record: Burrell (16-3), Mt. Pleasant (3-1).
Semifinals appearances: Burrell 20, Mt. Pleasant 11.
Previous meeting: Burrell won 43-25.
Wrestlers to watch: Burrell: Cooper Hornack (120), Nico Ferra (132), Shawn Szymanski (145) and Cole Clark (189). Mt. Pleasant: Joe Longhi (106), Jamison Poklembo (138) and Dayton Pitzer (215).
2-Burgettstown (12-0) vs. 3-Quaker Valley (15-3)
Noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston
On the air: Trib HSSN; 95.3 FM
How they got here: Burgettstown defeated Southmoreland (60-9). Quaker Valley defeated Laurel (48-26).
WPIAL titles: Burgettstown 0, Quaker Valley 0.
Finals record: Burgettstown (0-3), Quaker Valley (0-0).
Semifinals appearances: Burgettstown 9, Quaker Valley 4.
Previous meeting: Did not meet this season.
Wrestlers to watch: Burgettstown: Parker Sentipal (106), Gaven Suica (126), Rudy Brown (138) and D.J. Slovick (160). Quaker Valley: Jack Kazalas (113), Logan Richey (120), Michael Carmody (132) and Patrick Cutchember (189).
*The semifinal winners will meet in the finals at 1:30 p.m.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Burgettstown, Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, Quaker Valley, Waynesburg
More High School Sports• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 5, 2022: First place up for grabs in boys basketball showdowns
• Plum seeking new athletic director after Josh Shoop resigns
• Waynesburg, Burrell ready to defend crowns at WPIAL team wrestling championships
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2022
• Belle Vernon playmaker Devin Whitlock to walk on at Pitt