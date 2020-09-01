Brentwood breaking in new starters after breakthrough season

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 10:39 PM

Brentwood was close to having a golden season in 2019.

The Spartans finished 10-3 overall with all three losses coming down to the wire.

Brentwood lost its season opener to Keystone Oaks, 26-21, fell to Burgettstown for the Three Rivers Conference crown, 16-13, in Week 8 and then was eliminated by Washington in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, 20-14.

“The 2019 season was an overall success for our program,” coach Kevin Kissel said. “We were disappointed that we lost out on a close game at Burgettstown for the conference championship, but making a deep run in the 2A playoffs helped ease some of that disappointment.

“We had an outstanding group of seniors last year, and they were fun to be around and coach. We had great leadership, and that group competed in every game they played in. That was a very special group, and we will miss all of those guys moving forward, that’s for sure.”

If the Spartans are going to take the next step in 2020, they will do so with a lot of different faces from last year’s team. Brentwood has five starters back on offense and only three return on defense.

“Our major concern for this year is trying to replace the senior class that we lost last year,” Kissel said. “We had the conference defensive player of the year last year in Luke Bauer. No one player will be able to make up for the production Luke gave us. We also lost a number of two-year starters on both sides of the ball, and that experience is tough to replace.”

Gone is quarterback John Milcic, who connected on 123 of 245 passes for 1,789 yards and 16 touchdowns and was second on the team in rushing with 817 yards and nine touchdowns.

The new Spartans quarterback is still undecided. Going into camp, junior Jase Keib was taking first-team reps, but he was being pushed by sophomore Tavian Miller.

“Jase has a little more experience, but both are excellent athletes and both are tough competitive kids,” Kissel said. “Whoever wins the job will have some tough shoes to fill in replacing John.”

Brentwood has three returning linemen in senior center Zander Johnson, junior Alec Troy at guard and junior Jack Weisenhauer at tackle. Weisenhauer is also a returning starter as linebacker on defense.

A couple of two-year starters return on defense in senior tackle Steven Bakowski and sophomore Amire Spencer, who played a significant role last year as a freshman.

The big returning piece to the Brentwood puzzle is running back Aiden Wardzinski.

The senior led the team in rushing with 1,034 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and was tops in scoring with 14 touchdowns.

“We lost a good senior class,” Wardzinski said. “The pandemic is definitely a setback, but I think we’re going to be ready for anything that comes our way and we’re going to give it all we have.”

Wardzinski also led the team in receiving with 695 yards and a hefty 13.4 yards per reception.

“Wardzinski will be a major key for us going into this year,” Kissel said. “He really came on as the season went on last year and had a huge season for us. He also plays middle linebacker on defense and is able to make plays from sideline to sideline.

“He has the potential to be one of the best all-around players in all of 2A.”

After a second-place finish a year ago behind Class A-bound Burgettstown, Brentwood could be one of the favorites in the Three Rivers Conference.

“The new-look Three Rivers Conference should be as competitive as ever,” Kissel said. “I think the conference is wide open with really anyone in this conference having a chance to take one of the playoffs spots.”

The Spartans are joined by recent rivals Carlynton, Seton LaSalle and South Side while Sto-Rox and Western Beaver replace Burgettstown, Serra Catholic, South Allegheny and Fort Cherry.

“I’m looking forward to playing in this new conference and competing,” Wardzinski said. “The key to our success is we’re going to have to be in shape. We might not be the biggest (team), but we’ll compete like it.”

Schedule

Coach: Kevin Kissel

2019 record: 10-3, 6-1 in Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

All-time record: 420-404-28

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Seton LaSalle*, 7

9.18, at Quaker Valley, 7

9.25, Steel Valley, 7

10.2, at Carlynton*, 7

10.9, Western Beaver*, 7

10.16, South Side*, 7

10.23, at Sto-Rox*, 7

*Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: John Milcic*

123-245, 1,789 yards, 16 TDs

Rushing: Aiden Wardzinski

184-1,034 yards, 14 TDs

Receiving: Aiden Wardzinski

52-695 yards

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Kevin Kissell is one of the district’s elder statesmen among head coaches as he prepares for his 24th season at Brentwood.

• Brentwood enjoyed one of the biggest turnaround seasons in the WPIAL last fall. The Spartans missed the playoffs and finished 4-6 in 2018. Last year, Brentwood reached the Class 2A semifinals and ended up 10-3 overall.

• Playoff wins for Brentwood over East Allegheny (28-19) and Neshannock (20-0) last year were the Spartans’ first postseason victories since a 2016 victory in the first round over Frazier.

• Brentwood had the top defense in Class 2A last fall, yielding only 10.5 points per game. Quarterback John Milcic finished sixth in 2A in passing while Aiden Wardzinski was ninth in the class in rushing.

