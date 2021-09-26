Brentwood soccer chasing 4th straight playoff trip

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review The 2021 Brentwood boys soccer team. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review The senior members of the 2021 Brentwood boys soccer team. Previous Next

Brentwood has strung together three straight WPIAL playoff appearances in boys soccer, advancing to the quarterfinals each season.

A fourth postseason berth in a row appears to be within reach.

“My expectations are high. We have six returning starters,” coach Ron DiNardo said. “All together, we are hoping for a good season. Our numbers are down, with only 19 on the roster, but I think we are very skilled and talented. It will be a true test this season.”

Five of the returning starters are seniors — striker Sergio Garcia, midfielder Samir Kadariya, sweeper Marc Accamando, defender Prason Gurung and goalkeeper Zach Dirling, a fourth-year varsity player and the program’s all-time leader in wins, shutouts and goals-against average.

Dirling said the Spartans, behind a strong defense, are gearing for possible run at a section title in the second half of the season.

DiNardo took time to discuss the talents of some of his other team leaders.

“Sergio Garcia attracts a lot of attention when he gets the ball,” said the veteran field boss. “Samir Kadariya can plays right wing, right midfield and also left wing. He is a very skilled and smart player.

“Marc Accamando is our Mr. Everything, while Prason Gurung can play left or right defense for us. He is very skilled and jumps into our offensive play.”

Accamando is a fourth-year starter who also participated in the Brentwood track and field program last season.

He said the Spartans’ year-long ride could be at times “a little bumpy as we all get back into the season mentality.”

He added, “We have a very strong center-midfield and our defense should not be easy to get by.”

Juan Carlos Perez, a sophomore midfielder, also is a returning starter for the Spartans. DiNardo said he is “very solid in the midfield.”

Other returning lettermen include Carter Betz, Aiden Sayre, Sangay Gurung, Tyler White, Colin Hull and Nathan Barker.

“Carter Betz played a lot of minutes last year,” DiNardo said. “He is our left defender; he’s very fast and a great contributor.”

A newcomer to the program is senior midfielder Pasang Gurung, who hopes to bolster the Spartans’ attack on offense.

“Pasang Gurung is his first year with us,” DiNardo said. “He is an excellent dribbler and passer.”

Brentwood is a member of Section 4-A with Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Chartiers-Houston and Seton LaSalle.

The Spartans have logged 11-5, 13-4-2 and 11-3-2 records the past three years, and were 10-2 in section play a year ago.

“We have a heavy out-of-section schedule,” DiNardo said, “with Greensburg Central Catholic, Serra Catholic, Sewickley Academy and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. In the section, Seton LaSalle is always tough.”

GCC is the two-time defending WPIAL Class A champion and was a PIAA finalist in 2020.

After losing a 2-1 season-opening section decision to Bentworth, Brentwood roared back with impressive shutouts against Beth-Center (9-0), California (10-0) and Chartiers-Houston (3-0) to go to 3-1 in section play.

Brentwood fell to an undefeated Sewickley Academy squad by a 4-1 score Sept. 20 at Brentwood Stadium, as the Panthers improved to 5-0.

