Brentwood, Thomas Jefferson, Baldwin boys basketball teams look to develop chemistry
Sunday, December 13, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Here’s a look at boys basketball teams in the South Hills Record coverage area:
Brentwood
Graduation losses hit the Brentwood boys basketball program hard.
The Spartans were stacked with seven seniors in 2019-20, led by four-year starter C.J. Ziegler, a flashy 5-foot-11 guard and 1,000-point career scorer who is a freshman at Geneva.
Brentwood finished 18-7 overall after jumping out to 10-0 start last year. The Spartans advanced to the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments in Class 2A, winning seven of their final eight regular-season games.
“This is a very inexperienced team,” coach Dan Thayer said. “We have no starters returning and only two players that played significant playing time last year. For that reason, we are cautiously optimistic. The team plays really well together and is learning to work hard in practice. But with so little experience, we are not exactly sure what we will have until games start.
“With all that is going on in the world, we were unable to get anything accomplished in the offseason. This has given us no evaluation of how well this team will play together. We also are not sure what things really work with this team. But we feel like we can be a good team, and that we will get significantly better as the season progresses.”
There will be new names in the team’s starting lineup this season.
“The starting lineup is not set in stone,” Thayer said. “At this time, we are looking at Chase Rosing, Dalton Daly, Nate Ziegler, Talan Kammermeier, Mitch Fox, Tavian Miller and Riley Brendel as possible starters. We also believe Brady Fest, Zach Wuenschell and Carter Betz will contribute off the bench.
“Dalton Daly is playing really well. Brady Fest has taken steps to get varsity playing time. Zach Wuenschell has come in as a freshman and picked things up quickly. These have been just a few of the pleasant surprises we have had to this point.”
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson missed advancing to the WPIAL finals by a just a few points last season.
The Jaguars dropped a heart-breaking 44-42 decision to Laurel Highlands in the Class 5A semifinal round, and the Mustangs went on to win the WPIAL championship.
It’s time to regroup and dive into the 2020-21 season.
Veteran coach Dom DeCicco has a full complement of players now that the hoopsters on TJ’s state champion football team have joined the mix.
“We’re looking to jell as a team,” DeCicco said. “Not having spring and summer workouts, it’s hard to get chemistry. But everyone is in the same boat. We do have a lot of football guys, so that puts us behind a little.
“We’re looking to compete to get in the playoffs and make a deep playoff run.”
Senior guards Jake Pugh and Ian Hansen and 6-6 senior forward Ethan Dunsey saw time in the starting lineup a year ago, while senior G/F Aiden Kelly was a notable contributor as well.
“Aiden Kelly has really improved,” said DeCicco. “Shawn McSwiggen will be a key (frontcourt) guy off the bench, as will (forward) Aidan Knorr and swingman A.J. Freiwald. I expect (forward) Preston Zandier to battle for the 4 position and (forward) Jordan Mayer for the 4 or 5. Really, our starting lineup is a work in progress.”
Baldwin
The directional arrow is pointing up at Baldwin, which didn’t win a section game last season and finished 6-15 overall.
The 2019-20 season spun out of control for Baldwin after the new year began; the Highlanders lost 10 of 11 games, including their last seven.
With new coach Jeff Ackermann at the helm, the purple and white are vying for big improvements in 2020-21.
“My goals at Baldwin are very simple,” said Ackermann, who has won five WPIAL titles and one state crown with various teams. “We want to compete with everyone we play. We want to be able to take the court each night and be able to beat anyone.
“We are looking forward to the season, hopefully for a 22-game season.”
Senior guards Connor Lavelle and Joey Starzynski, both returning starters, were penciled immediately into the Highlanders’ starting lineup this year.
“Our lineup is still up for grabs,” Ackermann said in early December. “Two players that are definitely starting are Connor Lavelle, because he does a lot of great things, and Joey Starzynski, because he is our most gifted basketball player. Joey is a very talented basketball player. They are both seniors and our players voted them captains.”
Besides Starzynski and Lavelle, there are plenty of talented players looking to pitch in this season, including Virgil Hall, a 6-foot-7 sophomore center, freshmen point guards Bez Abdul and Nate Richards, sophomore guard James Wesling, junior guard Chad Cochran and junior forwards Connor Gitzen, Evan Lavelle and Jordan Brophy.
Also vying for playing time are Joey Carr, a sophomore guard, Elijah Moore, a junior forward, and Obi Abdul, a junior guard.
