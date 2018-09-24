Brentwood volleyball chasing section title

By: Ray Fisher

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 7:30 PM

Brentwood's Natalie Murrio competes during an early-season match in 2018.

It was a true nail-biter between two evenly-matched girls volleyball teams.

Brentwood clipped visiting Fort Cherry, 3-2, on Sept. 13 in a tense Section 3-A matchup.

The Spartans won the first two games, 25-23, 29-27; the visitors captured the next two, 25-21, 25-22.

Game 5 went into overtime, as Brentwood rallied from deficits of 4-0, 5-2, 10-7 and 12-10 to eke out a critical 16-14 victory.

Sparked by seniors Natalie Murrio and Anna Betz, the Spartans remained undefeated at 4-0 in section play.

“Fort Cherry was a huge win for us,” Murrio said. “We went into the game knowing it was going to be a tough one, and knew everyone needed to be mentally and physically prepared. We never gave up even if we were down; we knew we had to keep the energy high on our part.

“I feel that was my best game in my volleyball career. I was moved to middle hitter/middle back this year; it has been a big change but overall a smooth transition.”

There were five ties in the fifth game, at 6-6, 10-10, 12-12, 13-13 and 14-14.

At the end, Brentwood reeled off three straight points as Betz belted over the game-winner on a blast at the net.

“That was the most exciting and tense match I have ever been a part of as a coach at Brentwood, and even a player,” coach Kayla Hubsch said. “Natalie played an incredible match. She was amazing offensively and defensively. Anna also did a great job for us.”

Betz finished with 19 kills and two blocks; Murrio had 18 digs and 13 kills.

Brentwood’s rotation against the Rangers consisted of Murrio (OH/DS), Betz (MH/DS), seniors Brooke McQuillan (OH/DS), Abby Wolfe (S), Quintasia Streeter (RS) and Maria Nguyen (DS); juniors Mandy Race (MH) and Jaden Schwartz (S/DS); and sophomore Taylor Davis (S/DS).

The team’s reserves included junior Sarah Livingston (OH/DS) and sophomore Sidney Wuenschell (MH).

Wolf was credited with 18 digs against Fort Cherry. Through four section matches, Wolf paced the Spartans in assists (72) while Betz led in kills (44). McQuillan led in digs (40) and aces (8).

Murrio, Betz and McQuillan also compete in basketball and the track and field program at Brentwood. Murrio, who has a 4.1 GPA, was an all-section selection in both volleyball and basketball last year.

“This year on our team, we all work really hard and get along really well,” said Murrio, who is a member of the Pep Club, Garden Club and steering committee. “I believe that is the reason for our success so far this season. We all want to work for the same goals, to win the section and go deep into the playoffs.

“I think everyone is just playing really well together, and each match we play we just keep improving.”

Last year, Brentwood tied for second with Fort Cherry in section play behind WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

