Brentwood’s Schwartz nabs pair of postseason awards

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 7:09 PM

Brentwood’s Jaden Schwartz was a double award-winner after the girls volleyball season.

Schwartz, an athletic 5-foot-3 senior libero, was named third-team All-WPIAL and first-team all-section.

“Jaden is a level-headed defensive specialist,” Brentwood coach Kayla Hubsch said. “She rarely lets her emotions get to her and plays focused through (the) entire game. She can read the opposing players very well, which makes her a great libero.”

Schwartz, who suffered an ankle injury early in the season, was a two-year letter-winner in volleyball.

“Jaden has made a great impact on Brentwood volleyball,” Hubsch said. “She has a great connection with the underclassmen, and they respect her and look up to her.”

Schwartz has a 3.9 GPA, is a member of student council and the National Honor Society and participates in the Pep and Garden clubs at Brentwood.

“I was surprised and honored that I ended up making All-WPIAL,” Schwartz said, “especially coming back from my injury at the beginning of the season. My coaches played a big role in helping me to be my best in my last year (of volleyball). I would like to thank them for always being there to talk to me on and off the court.”

Five other team members landed all-section honors for the Spartans, who qualified for the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

Seniors Mandy Race (outside hitter) and Sarah Livingston (right-side hitter), juniors Sidney Wuenschell (outside hitter/defensive specialist) and Taylor Davis (setter) and freshman Olivia Trent (outside hitter) also made all-section.

“Our team did exceptionally well this year, taking into consideration how young of a team we were,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz could earn her fourth varsity letter in softball this season. She played in the outfield as a freshman and sophomore, then moved to shortstop for her junior season.

She is an honor roll student and plans to major in psychology in college.

