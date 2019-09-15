Brian Eyerman, Alex Papson among North Allegheny hall of fame class

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 5:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Alex Papson fends off Woodland Hills’ Mike Caprara during the first quarter of the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game Saturday November 27, 2010 at Heinz Field.

Football standouts Brian Eyerman and Alex Papson are among 11 former North Allegheny athletes who’ll be inducted next month into the school’s sports hall of fame.

Joining them are Bill Brown (cross country, track), Matthew Buerger (swimming), Kristin Huysman-Grabill (field hockey, softball), Brian Levey (soccer, basketball), Briana Pittman (rowing), Andrew Rullan (lacrosse), Kathy Snediker (volleyball), Ryan Tiesi (basketball) and Rob Waltko (wrestling).

The 23rd annual class will be honored Oct. 10 at The Chadwick banquet hall.

Receiving special recognition awards are Eric Stedeford, Bob Rodgers (posthumously), Frank Brettschneider, Eric Kofmehl and Jim Black.

Eyerman, a 1998 graduate, went on to become a record-setting quarterback at IUP. Papson, a 4,000-yard running back, played college football at Gannon.

