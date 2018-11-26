Broadcasts on tap this week on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, November 25, 2018 | 9:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s William Gispn scores during the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Derry Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

The TribLIVE High School Sports Network is winding down the high school football season with a total focus on the Road to Hershey as November melts into December this week.

Trib HSSN has broadcasts of one, and possibly more, PIAA semifinal contests.

There also will be another PIHL high school hockey game, along with the monthly Carlow Sports Talk, with a look at the latest Carlow Celtics sports news.

It also is the final edition of This Week in the WPIAL as we rap the WPIAL football championships and look ahead for the PIAA Final Four with five district teams still alive for state gold.

Monday, Nov. 26

Talk Show – Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Talk Show – This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 29

PIHL High School Hockey – Bishop McCort vs South Fayette at 7:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 30

PIAA Football Playoffs – To Be Determined at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Dec. 1

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 3A Semifinals: Aliquippa vs Sharon at 1 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1 The Pickle

PIAA Football Playoffs – To Be Determined at 1 p.m. or 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Aliquippa, South Fayette